THURSDAY

There was a 2021 delay and now the 69-voice a cappella Concordia Choir from Moorhead, Minn., brings its tour to First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., 7 p.m.Performing with Colorado Springs Children's Chorale Summit Ensemble. Tickets $20, students $5 at tinyurl.com/2p9fk4j6

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Money in a big way, a $100 million big way, at the National Coin & Money Show all weekend at The Broadmoor's Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave. Rare money, money from history, dealers with rare coins and paper money and a famous collection of medals honoring George Washington. The public can visit with experts and get informal evaluations of their coins and paper money. Treasure trivia games for the kids. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. $10 Thursday and Friday, children and active military personnel free. Saturday free for all. Show presented by American Numismatic Association, the Money Museum. money.org/NationalMoneyShow

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The thousands of sandhill cranes, 20,000 or more, are migrating through the San Luis Valley waters and it's time for the Monte Vista Crane Festival. This is a hybrid festival year with people driving to Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge outdoor locations to hear from staff and volunteers. No buses or indoor activities this time. Videos of speaker programs will also be available to watch on demand. And all the cranes will be there to watch and photograph. For tickets: mvcranefest.org/festival

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Fixing-up-the-home season is underway full blast. This weekend a Remodeling Expo at Norris-Penrose Event Center, 2-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. coloradospringsremodelingexpo.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

No snow this weekend, so time for Spencer's 26th annual Garden Success Show at the Fountain store, 4720 Center Valley Drive. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Door prizes and experts will be there to answer gardening questions.

SATURDAY

St. Patrick's Day celebrations are back. The 38th annual parade through downtown Colorado Springs begins at noon on Tejon Street, earlier in the morning there's a 5K, Leprecahn Fun Run and miles of peddling (csstpatscom). A parade at noon and a Pub/Food Crawl fill the green day in Woodland Park. Up in Denver one of the largest celebrations in the country as the 60th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade winds through downtown. tinyurl.com/5aapusse

SATURDAY

Those experienced gardeners from Bear Creek Garden Association start off the season sharing Organic Vegetable Gardening, Tips for Success, 10 a.m. to noonIt goes from starting plants indoors and best veggie varieties to organic pest control and size of garden. Bear Creek Nature Center. $4 registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com Information about the nearby community garden, bearcreekgardens.org

SATURDAY

Paralympic Day Saturday at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and a special Museum After Hours. From 9 a.m.-5 p.m. it's the free Beijing Winter Fest on the outdoor plaza and inside the atrium where visitors can try some of the sports and meet Team USA athletes. Pups-in-training are part of Canine Companions from noon to 1 p.m. During After Hours, 6–8:30 p.m., special activities and food while cheering on the Paralympic competitions on the big screen. The evening is $17.95 at usopm.org/winterfest

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Happy happy car lovers. Time for the return of the annual Tri-State Auto Expo for hot rods, customs and street rods. Add to that an all-custom motorcycle show, too. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $5-15 tristateautoexhibition.com

SUNDAY

They're swinging again at the Sunday Jazz Affair and Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society's 37th birthday party, Olympian Plaza, 975 S. Union Blvd. Featuring The Swing Connection. Wear your dancing shoes. Cash bar, buffet and dessert bar. $20 tickets at the door. ppjass.org/events.html

SUNDAY

A day for gold camp history with Cripple Creek's Cresson Mine: The Untold Stories at Cripple Creek Heritage Center, 9283 S. CO 67. This was a rich mine, filled with gold taken out in bags. Steven Veatch has the historic items from a man who went from prospector and miner to the mine's general manager. All about the Cresson, 2 p.m.Free. at the Heritage Center,. cripplecreekmuseum.com/index.htm

NOW TO LABOR DAY

The dinosaurs have arrived and are roaring and stomping in Denver through Labor Day. A Brachiosaurus, Velociraptor and a Tyrannosaurus rex have taken over the new Stockyards Event Center at the National Western Complex for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, 5004 National Western Drive. There's a sensory warning for strobing lights, roaring sounds and fog. Timed admission: jurassicworldexhibition.com