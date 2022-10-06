FRIDAY
Here's an opportunity to watch the U.S. vs. England women's soccer game action with Olympic silver medalist Danielle Slaton, 1-4 p.m., at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. The athlete played on the U.S. National Team, World Cup, in France and professionally. A free event, food available to purchase from Flame Cafe. tinyurl.com/38hxcd7y
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The Body Mind Spirit Expo, natural health, personal growth, metaphysics, holistic living by a large number of vendors. Colorado Springs Expo Center. $8 entry. Friday 1-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. bmse.net
SATURDAY
Celebrate Arts Month with a Day of Dance Family Fun Day at the Pioneers Museum with opportunities to watch and try dance including ballet, Mexican Folklorica and many more. Eight dance studios will be featured. Free, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., pre-registration encouraged at cspm.org/dayofdance.
SATURDAY
Come hungry, Solsage Food Truck is the host for COS SausageFest 2022 and the People's Choice Sausage Cook-Off by eight sausage makers at Red Leg Brewing Company, 2323 Garden of the Gods Road. Noon-6 p.m. Music, food samplings, craft beer, face painting, beer holding contest and Colorado-based vendors, with a portion of proceeds from ticket sales to benefit Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. Family friendly, but no pets, please. Tickets $20, tinyurl.com/mrxj3b8m
SATURDAY
Capture the flag in a free Nerf Battle for those under 18, noon to 1:30 p.m. in Keller Park. Hosted by Rokstra Youth Orchestra and Victory Football. The winners have bragging rights and receive gift certificates for ice cream at Josh & Johns. Register at rokstra.com/nerf
SATURDAY
Theater in a special outdoor parks setting, Ghost Fish: The Legend of the Lake - Theatre on the Trail is a treat for youngsters and their families the next three Saturdays. Can you find the fish that legend says makes dreams come true? Follow the fun challenges and bring your own wishes along on the trails. In Fountain Creek Nature Center Oct. 8 and 15, Bear Creek Nature Center, Oct. 22. Every 15 minutes from 10-11:15 a.m. and 12:45-2 p.m. $15 per person. Under 2 free. Prepaid registration for specific time required: theatreacrossborders.com/ghost-fish
SATURDAY
A unique challenge: the first Cerus Arena stadium obstacle race at the Switchbacks' Weidner Field. 20 challenges for all functional-fitness levels, on the field. They'll also run up and down the stadium stairs and through the concourse for a 5K. Check it out at cerusfitness.com/cerusarena. Tickets: seatgeek.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
It's a big one, the Big Book Sale by Friends of the Library, a 50-year tradition. Books for all ages, DVDs and CDs, all $2 or less. Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
SATURDAYS IN OCTOBER
Colorado Haunted Houses named Aftermath Haunted House in Cañon City the best in state in 2021 and it opens this weekend. A scary haunt set on trails through a wooded area and around a small pond with scares all around. Ticket booth in Recreation District Community Room, 575 Ash St., $20 per person or a fast pass option for $40. ccrec.org and updates on the Aftermath Haunted House Facebook page.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A cultural experience out east in Calhan, Slavic Fest 2022, has wonderful baked goods and a $20 per plate dinner. So much history, St. Mary's Dormition Orthodox Church. Buy tickets in advance, SlavicFest.Net.
SUNDAY
Manitou Springs celebrates its history with Indigenous Peoples’ Day starting at 9 a.m. with a Historic Ute Trail horse ride with the relatives of Chief Ouray, Chief Buckskin Charley and Chief Nanice. At 10 a.m., rededication of the Ute Trail at Cheyenne Spring parklet, 11 a.m. blessing at Seven-Minute Springs. Food from the Earth Potluck and Seven-Minute Stew, 1 p.m. Manitou Springs City Hall. Information: email Mayor John Graham, jgraham@manitouspringsco.gov