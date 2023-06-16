THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Don't be surprised to see Mustangs, the legendary four-wheeled kind, not the four-legged ones, while the Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup is in the area for the weekend. They'll be in Cripple Creek for Show 'n Shine and down to PPIR in Fountain for open track and autocross. It's the 35th anniversary for this auto lover's delight. rockymountainmustangroundup.org.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Rolling whitewater and a whole weekend of rock make up this 75th year for the 75th FIBArk in Salida. The festival raises funds for whitewater sports programs for youth. Lots of kayaking and paddling on the river teamed with a long schedule of bands and music that includes Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue and Tenth Mountain Division. A number of concerts free, others $10 at fibark.com

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Those delicious aromas in Copper Mountain Resort are Kansas City BBQ in the Colorado BBQ Challenge, moving this year from Frisco. Music, summer activities like The Rocky Mountain Coaster, Woodward Wrecktangle, go-karts, climbing, biking, bumper boats.coppercolorado.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The massed bagpipe bands are here, Irish dancers are performing and there's Scottish and Irish fare to eat at Pikes Peak Celtic Festival. Western Museum of Mining and Industry, I-25 and Northgate. Friday 4-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-9 pm., Sunday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets available online only. pikespeakcelticfestival.com/tickets

SATURDAY

Go fly a kite, if weather cooperates, and even make one at the free 2023 El Paso County Kite Festival, Falcon Regional Park, 10 a.m. You can compete in contests and create a wind propelled craft as well. communityservices.elpasoco.com/kite-festival.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Colorado minerals and gems in this well-known Victor Gem and Mineral Show this weekend. Vendors coming from statewide. Jewelry, rough slabs, cabochons, gold and gem panning at Lowell Thomas Museum. Show is 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. each day. stcfg.com/GemAndMineralShow.htm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

One of the loveliest festivals of the year, the 49th Cherry Blossom Festival in Denver's Sakura Square, celebrating the Japanese American culture and heritage. A Japanese-theme marketplace is filled with art, jewelry, dolls, clothing, pottery and more. Dancing and taiko drumming, teriyaki chicken plate lunches, sake (Kampai), Japanese sweets (manju), community information booths. Presented by Tri-State/Denver Buddhist Temple and Sakura Foundation. cherryblossomdenver.org.

SATURDAY

Fun on Main Street Central City in honor of beloved mining era brothel owner, circa 1800s, Madam Lou Bunch Day, noon to 8 p.m. She gets the credit for caring for the sick and saving the area during tuberculosis time. Costume contest, bed race and Madams' and Miners' Ball. Free events. facebook.com/madamloubunchday

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

A 57-year tradition, the Evergreen Rodeo Parade and Pro Rodeo on Fathers Day Weekend. Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday at 11. Parade Saturday at 10 a.m. Cowboy Church, Sunday 7:30 a.m. evergreenrodeo.com.

DAILY

Yarn Bombing: Here's a creative new experience in Snowmass, just installed. Knitted pieces will be hung on and wrapped around objects everywhere, just to enjoy. A community art project to be in place all summer. Find knitted and crocheted pieces on trees, statues and stationary objects in the area of Snowmass Town Park. gosnowmass.com/activity/yarn-bombing