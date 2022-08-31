FRIDAY
The colorful garden art butterflies and dragonflies take flight at the grounds around the Pioneers Museum during a Grand Flight Reveal, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Stroll through the works by local artists, check out petite sculptures inside the museum, hear music by Ryan Flores and have dinner from the BF Chew Chew Food Truck. See butterflies on the lawn through Sept. 24, when they will be auctioned for local service projects by Rotary Club of Colorado Springs at Boot Barn Hall. csflight.org
FRIDAY
A popular downtown progressive dessert tasting and art walk, Popsicle Promenade, returns during First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Reserve a $10 digital passport for bite-sized desserts at participating locations. One participant will win a $100 Downtown Partnership gift card. downtowncs.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Villa Grove in the San Luis Valley is the site of this year's Seven Peaks Music Festival. Music and lots of it. Also camping. Headliners Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen and Tracy Lawrence and a long, long list of performers on the various stages. sevenpeaksfestival.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A music mountain weekend, Four Corners Folk Festival in Pagosa Springs. On the main stage: Yonder Mountain String Band, Armchair Boogie, Honey Dewdrops, Jig Jam, William Prince, Amy Helm, Gangstagrass, Dirtwire, Heartless Bastards. ksutpresents.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
It's legendary, bawdy and back after a pandemic break, Thunder in the Rockies, presented by Loveland’s Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson. Days of Harley competitions, vendors, bikinis, motorcycle blessings, a bike show and music by Texas Hippie Coalition, Shoot to Thrill, Moonshine Bandits and more. thunderintherockies.com/about
Streets, yes the pavement, in the Golden Triangle Creative District become breathtaking works of art for this weekend's Denver Chalk Art Festival. Some of the most beautiful art you'll ever see. If only the canvases didn't have to disappear. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday. Golden Triangle is south of Civic Center Park; cross streets 12th and Bannock, near Denver Art Museum. denverchalk.art
SATURDAY-MONDAY
The spectacular hot air balloon extravaganza, Labor Day Lift Off, returns with crowds in the thousands getting a close-up look at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Park opens 5:30 a.m., liftoff starting at 7 a.m. Saturday-Monday and Balloon Glow at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free, coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com Six parking lots available, $5-$15.
SATURDAY-MONDAY
The mountains, mining areas and history draw artists from around the country outdoors for the 22nd-anniversary plein air Victor Celebrates the Arts. Watch professional and nonprofessional artists as they paint, with the works for sale at the end of the event. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday. Victor Elks Lodge, 131 N. Third St. victorcelebratesthearts.org
SATURDAY
Main Street Westcliffe is filled with Saturday holiday activities. First a pancake breakfast before The High Altitude Horsepower Car Show, with classics, muscle cars, hot rods and more. Vote for your favorite car. Add to that the Wet Mountain Weavers Fiber Arts Show and Sale with weaving and spinning demonstrations and Quilters Art Show. visitwetmountainvalley.com
SATURDAY-NOV. 27
A favorite-movies treat opens downtown Saturday: Pixar Putt mini-golf. Work your way through 18 holes with characters and stories from films including "Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "Finding Nemo," "A Bug's Life," and more at The Rally Hotel in Denver's McGregor Square. Open 3-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Pixar Putt After Dark for adults, 7-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Tickets at pixarputt.com.