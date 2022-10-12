THURSDAY-SATURDAY
"All about Birding 101" in a two-part Beginning Birders for Adults, 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at Bear Creek Park. Aiken Audubon leaders teach how to identify birds, behavior and habitats, and about binoculars, scopes and field guides. $10 for both classes, pre-registration, elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
The popular Story Project returns and the invitation goes out to storytellers. Your subject: America's Mountain, aka Pikes Peak, Tava, Sun Mountain. Stories must be true and personal and will be told in front of a live audience in November. Apply ppld.org/story-project-submission-form. Participants will be selected Monday and then rehearse. A Smokebrush Foundation for the Arts project.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Pikes Peak Pastel Society 2022 National Show continues through Oct. 29 at Library 21c. Daily except Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. ppld.org
FRIDAY
It's the special annual White Cane Day celebrating Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, 10-11:30 a.m. in Acacia Park. Open to all. Music by the Bulldog Band and hear presentations by students and staff. Kangaroo Coffee, too.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"Yer a wizard Harry" or so they say. And yer going to be in Colorado with all your wizard friends this weekend for LeakyCon Denver. Three days of all things Harry Potter, a costume contest, actors, stories, a Marketplace, Wizard Rock bands and more at Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center. Times and tickets: showclix.com/event/leakycon21-denver
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
If you're hitting the road this weekend, the two-state “Spaghetti & Westerns Festival” Colexico Experience returns to Trinidad and Raton. The two states are brought together by locomotive for Amtrak's Southwest Chief rides, Western films and "a pasta-palooza." Tickets and a full festival program guide, SpaghettiandWestern.com
SATURDAY
Warm up those vocal chords to join 2022 World Singing Day. It's happening globally at the same time, 1-3 p.m., and presented locally by Colorado Springs Children's Chorale in front of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St. Open to all, song books with lyrics provided. facebook.com/worldsingingdaycs
SATURDAY
The Space Foundation Discovery Center turns 10 with a Space4Fun Family Fun Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A STEM day with solar telescopes, Estes rocket launching, Manitou Robotics team demos, Sphero painting, food trucks and other activities. discoverspace.org.
SATURDAY
So many entertaining Halloween activities are out there. One, Saturday's Haunted Brew Fest, 1-4 p.m., Norris Penrose Indoor Event Center, has a lineup of Colorado breweries, wine and distilleries. $30-55. No children. Everyone with IDs. showclix.com/event/haunted-brew-fest-2022 And that's just the beginning. Check The Gazette's extensive list: tinyurl.com/bdz3duht
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Multiple model railroad clubs will be there for this weekend's Rail Fair at the State Fairgrounds. Combining the Pueblo Model Railroad Association and Colorado Springs' Train Expo Colorado, it has model layouts from various clubs, a marketplace and clinics. Layout includes N scale, HO scale, narrow gauge HO, G scale and Lego-based. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $10, ages 12 and under free. pueblomodelrailroadassoc.org
SUNDAY-OCT. 23
Got the blues? This one's for you. Solos, duos and bands, the invitation's out for the Local IBC Blues Challenge at Lulu's Downstairs in Manitou Springs. Presented by Pikes Peak Blues Community and KCOS Digital Media. The public can come cheer them on, 1 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Oct. 23. Competition winners move on to the International Blues Competition in Memphis in January. Register: pikespeakblues.org/ibc-2022