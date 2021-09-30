Chamber Orchestra of the Springs and Art Song Colorado will present "Enough: Voices Against Abuse," a concert outside of the orchestra's regular season, to help raise awareness about domestic violence during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The show will feature selections from various musicals that focus on intimate partner violence, and the one-act opera, "To Hell and Back," which has domestic violence as its backdrop. It's Sunday at First United Methodist Church. The show is free, but donations can be made to TESSA.