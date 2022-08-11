THURSDAY-SATURDAY

The August show at Cottonwood Center for the Arts: "1000 Words" — Works of Professional Photographers Guild of Colorado Springs." Photographers present a large choice of subject matter in a variety of techniques. Show hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday,10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/currentexhibition

SATURDAY

Monster Truck Nitro Tour thunders into Norris-Penrose Event Center for two shows, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.,1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. The huge, roaring vehicles compete in wheelie contests, racing and freestyle action. Off-road Tuff Truck action. VIP tickets, pit passes and ride tickets to actually ride inside the monsters.MonsterTruckTour.com, norrispenrose.com/events/monster-truck-nitro-tour-1

SATURDAY

It's a starry, starry night and little lights fill Garden of the Gods as Starlight Spectacular takes to the roads once again, after two years. There will be runners, walkers and bike (e-bikes, too) riders, all with lights and even some costumes, joining the fun. A motorless night in the park. Folks can pause at rest stops and, at the end, feast on pancakes. Register at 7 p.m., live music and activities at 8 p.m., runners and walkers start at 8:30 p.m. until course closes at 10; bikes take off at 10:30 p.m. and helmets required, course closes at 12:15 a.m.; conclusion 12:30 a.m. Sunday. A benefit for Trails and Open Space Coalition. trailsandopenspaces.org/starlight-spectacular

SATURDAY

Those beloved little animals are braying as crowds arrive in Cripple Creek for Donkey Derby Day, year 91. It all pays tribute to the hard-working donkeys that hauled loads during long-ago mining days. The modern donkeys roam the town's streets at will, getting lots of treats. Activities all day, a parade at 11 a.m. and donkey races on the hour from noon to 3 p.m. John Denver tribute concert at 5 p.m. trailsandopenspaces.org/starlight-spectacular

SATURDAY

It's a weekend of fun highlighted by the Black Forest Festival and Parade with a "Strong Community Roots" theme, 12530 Black Forest Road, 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m., parade at 10:30 a.m., followed by a return of the wild and crazy outhouse races. Starts early with a 6:30-9:30 a.m. pancake breakfast. A Biergarten Fundraiser, limited to 350 tickets, is 6-9 p.m. Friday. weareblackforest.com

SATURDAY

This movie could have you moving and dancing in the park. It's the long-hidden and, at that time, never televised, "Summer of Soul," the incredible 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival with thousands of people and a who's who of Black entertainers, that more recently won Sundance and went on Hulu. The Rocky Mountain Women's Film Cinema in the Park brings it to the Monument Valley Park triangle below the Fine Arts Center as part of RMW's 35th year. 6:30 p.m. food trucks and music, 8:45 p.m. film. Free but "donations appreciated." rmwfilm.org/cinema-in-the-park

SATURDAY

The American Legion Post 2008 Car Show, cars, trucks, boats and motorcycles, on view 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 8292 Woodmen Valley View. Registration and information: legionpost2008.com/american-legion-annual-car-show

SATURDAY

Outdoor Family Craft & Gift Festival with more than 50 vendors. Food trucks and live entertainment. Masonic Center Colorado Springs, 1150 Panorama Drive. tinyurl.com/yc8a7r5c

SUNDAY

Stroll gardens amid antiques and greenhouses as you sample craft beers in the new Hillside Beer Adventure at Hillside Gardens & Nursery, 1006 S. Institute St. Beer tokens are redeemable for 4-ounce pours in a souvenir cup. VIP tickets for 3 p.m., $60; General Admission, 4-7 p.m., $35 tinyurl.com/yc7fcyya

SUNDAY

A back-to-school day for parents and students, Kick in' it Back to School, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St. Vendors with after-school, sports, clubs, music and health resources information. Child and family services information. Contact: ppunitedway.org

SUNDAY

An arts and cultural experience: Dancing in the Absence of Water: A Dance, Music and Art Festival by Ormao Dance, Concrete Couch and Colorado College Mobile Arts. More than 20 performing artists, dance, music, art and "creative action." Hear from residents of the Hillside neighborhood about this former dumping ground. 4:30-8 p.m., Concrete Coyote, 1100 S. Royer St. Parking shuttle from Hillside Community Center. Bring chairs and reusable water bottles. Comfortable shoes needed for uneven terrain. Williams Soul Food and Josh & John’s Scoopbus.