THURSDAY-SATURDAY
More than 500 crèches from around the world, with new storybook displays, and a live outdoor Nativity are a Christmas tradition for the community at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8710 Lexington Drive. 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The live Nativity starts at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. coloradospringscreche.net and Facebook.
THURSDAY-DEC. 23
A wonderful tradition in a new way, "It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play." Celebrate angels getting their wings at the Fine Arts Center, 30 W. Dale St. The classic dates back to the 1940s as a desperate George Bailey contemplates ending his life. Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 5 or 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.; Wednesday, 7 p.m.; Dec. 23, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25-$63: fac.coloradocollege.edu, 719-634-5583.
FRIDAY
See Bear Creek by Candlelight along trails lined with luminaries, do crafts, have a chili dinner and hear live music at Bear Creek Nature Center, 5, 6 and 7 p.m., $8, pre-register at ElPasoCountyNatureCenters.com.
FRIDAY-TUESDAY
Bring it on, Team Edward or Team Jacob, as Twihards head for Cinemark theaters for all five films in the ‘Twas the Twilight Before Christmas Marathon. Theaters include Cinemark Tinseltown USA and XD, Cinemark Carefree Circle XD and IMAX.Times and tickets: Cinemark.com.
FRIDAY-JAN. 6
Take your time going through this art show. The 11th annual G44 Holiday Show has interesting works in different mediums by 80 local and regional artists. Just in time for holiday shopping. Opens 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 121 E. Boulder St. g44gallery.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Stroll through what's regularly voted as one of the best zoo light programs in the whole country during Electric Safari, on the side of the mountain at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Animals in lights and real ones, too. Beautiful. Check for times and tickets: cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/electric-safari
SATURDAY
Festival of Lights festivities run all day downtown. Pre-parade family fun from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (cspm.org). Activities from noon to 5 p.m. on the plaza at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, with a beer garden and athlete meet and greets (usopm.org). 75-100 brass horns play Christmas music in Acacia Park during Tuba Christmas at 3:30 p.m. The parade goes down Tejon Street, St. Vrain to Vermijo, with lighted entries and marching units, starting at 5:50 p.m.
SATURDAY
Where's Santa? It's Colorado, so he's on the ski slopes. Time for one of the season's funniest treats, the Breckenridge Race of the Santas. Also the night for the lighting of Breck's 250,000 LED holiday lights. gobreck.com/event/lighting-breckenridge-race-santas
SATURDAY
Learn from the professional Ultimate Disc Team Athletes at a free youth clinic for ages 15 and under, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Nancy Lewis Park, 2615 N. Logan Ave. For youth ages 15 and under. Register at TheColoradoSummit.Com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Fresh Christmas trees this weekend and next at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, all being cut during wildfire mitigation to keep the park safe. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Visitor Center parking lot, 410 JL Ranch Heights. $60 all sizes, cash preferred. A nonprofit Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park fundraiser.