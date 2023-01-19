THURSDAY-SUNDAY
An exciting weekend all about ice climbing, with events, classes and competitions: the 28th annual Ouray Ice Festival & Competition. It's the town's signature fundraiser for the Ouray Ice Park. An Elite Mixed Climbing Competition, open to the public and there are cash prizes. A takes-your-breath-away Speed Climbing Competition on Sunday. ourayicepark.com/ouray-ice-festival
FRIDAY
Call it heavy metal or rock 'n' roll but it will be rocking when Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC Tribute plays Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clear View Frontage Road at 6 p.m. Also Seven Days Lost, Cryptic Writings, and Decades. General admission $15 and special party seating $75-$150. facebook.com/events/1184687332427026
FRIDAY
Opera Theatre of the Rockies kicks off its 25th anniversary season with Gallentry and Camille Claudel into the Fire, 7 p.m., doors at 6, First United Methodist Church. Featuring Jennifer DeDominici and the Opera Theatre Goes to School cast. $30 online, $35 at the door. Reception follows. otrtickets.square.site
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The 41st annual Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest returns to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver with Native American dancers and musicians from tribes from around the country. 150 artists and craftsmen. Tickets $15, free for ages 12 and under. Opens at 10 a.m. each day. denverconvention.com/events/details/colorado-indian-market-southwest-art-fest
FRIDAY
A great photo treat. The Grand Champion Steer from the National Western Stock Show walks the red carpet to Afternoon Tea in the classy Brown Palace Hotel in Denver. A favorite Western tradition for 77 years. The Steer at The Brown is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. General admission free, the VIP viewing and barbecue luncheon from the second-level atrium overlooking the lobby is $100. After tea the steer goes to the Junior Livestock Auction where he will be auctioned. The winning big-bucks bid goes to the Junior Exhibitor, usually for their future education, with 10% of the bid price going to the National Western Scholarship Fund. Register for The Brown: eventbrite.com/e/77th-annual-steer-at-the-brown-palace-tickets-494277105127
SATURDAY
Welcome the 2023 Year of the Rabbit at the colorful, tradition-filled Chinese New Year Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Rhythmic Taiko drumming, the traditional Chinese Lion Dance, wonderful food, dancing, martial arts and more. Tea House performances, a Kids Zone and Asian films in the Lon Chaney Theatre. Admission $6 at the door. www.cscci.org
SATURDAY
Another Chinese New Year tradition, Mochitsuki Rice Cake Pounding, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Colorado College Worner Student Center, Cascade and Cache la Poudre. Open to all and children can help with the pounding.
SATURDAY
The Utes are an integral part of the entire history of the Pikes Peak region. Learn the Stories & Culture of the Ute People during an Adult Day Camp at Bear Creek Nature Center. Includes crafts and a hike. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring lunch and water. $30 registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/nature-center-programs
SATURDAY
Shopping is always great in Old Colorado City and especially so during Customer Appreciation Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special discounts everywhere, just check the website: shopoldcoloradocity.com/events/customer-appreciation-day
SATURDAY
Learn about one of the earliest women who was part of the Colorado Springs Police Department, working with cases of domestic violence, child abuse and troubled juveniles. Dorothy Kemp Heller (1905-1999) is the subject of the January Pioneers Museum lecture series, 2 p.m. in the museum's Division 1 courtroom. Free program by Rhonda Goodman-Gaghan, Assistant Director and Curator, UCCS Heller Center for Arts and Humanities. Pre-registrations at cspm.org/lectureseries.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
In between visits to the hot Pagosa Springs pools, time for Skis and Saddles Skijoring. It's a hoot as skiers are pulled quickly through an obstacle course of jumps, gates and rings. Skijor Pagosa site is the Archuleta County Fairgrounds. skisandsaddles.com
SATURDAY
Another fun Colorado festival, Fire & Ice at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 4-7 p.m., featuring fire dance shows with Dance of the Sacred Fire and interactive ice sculptures. glenwoodcaverns.com/fire-ice-festival