THURSDAY
Exercise with over 3,000 of your closest, craziest friends before you eat that Thanksgiving feast. The 25th annual Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Tiny Trot, a benefit for the YMCA. Start your run at the Briargate YMCA. runsignup.com/Race/CO/ColoradoSprings/TurkeyTrot5KSprings
FRIDAY
More holiday lights go on: ElectriCritters, Pueblo Zoo, pueblozoo.org/electricritters; Trail of Lights, Denver Botanic Gardens, botanicgardens.org; Luminova Holidays, Elitch Gardens, Denver luminovaholidays.com; Denver Union Station, denverunionstation.com/experience/event-calendar; Hudson Gardens, Denver, Saturday, hudsongardens.org; Denver City and County Building, through Jan. 22; Salida's 750-foot-tall mountainside lighted tree through Jan. 8 and parade, salidachamber.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Two very different immersive shows through January at Lighthouse ArtSpace Denver, 3900 Elati St.: Immersive Monet & The Impressionists and The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle. immersivemonet.com/denver and immersive-nutcracker.com/denver. More than 500 Monet and Impressionist paintings up close and the magic of the Nutcracker.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Victorian Christmas Tours and Victorian Christmas Teas are a holiday tradition at Miramont Castle, 9 Capitol Hill in Manitou. For times and reservations: miramontcastle.org/november
SATURDAY-JAN. 1
A tradition dating back to the early mining days, Holiday Headframe Lighting across the hills, allowing for perfect photo opportunities in the historic area. The old structures are lighted with ornaments, trees, toys and more outside Victor and Cripple Creek. For a self-guided map: stcfg.com/GoldCampChristmas.htm More info: victorcolorado.com/events.htm
SATURDAY
The 25th annual pre-Kwanzaa African Marketplace and Cultural Festival is noon to 4 p.m. at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St. African art and crafts, clothing, vendors, community organizations and businesses, poetry and music. Free. cospringskwanzaa.org; facebook.com/COSKwanzaaCommittee
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Those adorably soft and lovable alpacas will be there during the 17th annual Holiday Alpaca Extravaganza, Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road. Meet 15 owners with Southeastern Colorado Alpaca Breeders and shop for holiday gifts. Free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. secab-extravaganza.weebly.com
SATURDAY
Time to light the Palmer Lake star and warm up with Palmer Lake Fire Department Chili, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Town Hall, 28 Valley Crescent St. Christmas carols, hayrides and a raffle to be the person who lights the star. Tickets $12, $6 for the young ones, on eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY
Take a Christmas Stroll in Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave., and all along decorated Old Colorado City, 5-8 p.m. Christmas carols with the Dickens Carolers, see Santa's reindeer and cabin and munch on holiday cookies. Lots of good restaurants here, too. shopoldcoloradocity.com/events/christmas-stroll-2022
SATURDAY
Over 90% of downtown businesses are locally owned and the perfect locations for Small Business Saturday. Special activities 11 a.m.–1 p.m. in Acacia Park. Downtown Holiday Coupon Book and a shopping tote. As well as downtown, small local business are throughout Colorado Springs and the area. Up Denver way, a full Small Business Saturday in Aurora's Stanley Marketplace.
SUNDAY
A 3-mile Rocky Mountain Mystery Hike in Garden of the Gods adds riddle solving, puzzle completions and history of the city to the morning of exercise, 10 a.m.-noon, $5. Sturdy shoes and water recommended. gardenofgods.com/events/calendar