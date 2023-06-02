DAILY

Depending on warm-enough weather, it's fountains and splash pad time in the city. Deerfield Hills Spray Ground opens Thursday. Open daily, The Watering Hole at Venezia Park, Splash Pad at Panorama Park. Julie Penrose Fountain in America the Beautiful Park and Uncle Wilber beside the new playground in Acacia Park are open. (NOTE: Uncle Wilber is temporarily closed because of a lightning strike May 30). Outdoor pools open are Monument Valley and Wilson Ranch. Swimming at Prospect Lake but not Quail Lake or Portal Pool. coloradosprings.gov

THURSDAY-JUNE 30

Every year there is an official The Color of the Year and it shows up in art, paint, interior design, draperies, on walls and clothes. Get ready to experience Pantone Color of the Year from 5-8 p.m. Thursday and on First Friday at Cottonwood Center of the Arts, 417 E. Colorado Ave. Drum roll, please. Meet 2023 Color Viva Magenta, described as pulsating and for "a world trying to get back on its feet."

THURSDAY-JUNE 10

They're headed outdoors for Sangres Art Guild's 14th Alla Prima Westcliffe Plein Air Paint-Out. Artists from around the U.S. can be spotted painting the natural beauty of the area on site. A two-day plein air workshop will be part of the paint out. The art exhibit will begin June 7 through June 23 at Kirkpatrick Bank and artists can be watched working on Main Street in Westcliffe, too. sangresartguild.org

THURSDAY-JUNE 28

Everyone has a personal story and here's an opportunity to visit the StoryCorps trailer to share yours in this national oral history project. Stories chosen during the Mobile Tour will go into the Library of Congress as part of this storytelling, 17-year project. To make a reservation to share your story, call the free line at 1-800-850-4406 or visit storycorps.org.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Another of those just-because-it's-Colorado festivals: Mike the Headless Chicken in memory of the Wyandotte chicken destined for dinner that lived for 18 months without his head and became a star attraction at traveling shows. His fest in Fruita includes a 5K, live entertainment, a Wings and Peeps Eating contest, Kids Adventure Games and, well of course, a chicken dance. miketheheadlesschicken.org/mike/page/2023-schedule

SATURDAY

Almost time for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb up Pikes Peak and first a Family Exploration Day to see the rare race cars and carriages at Penrose Heritage Museum, 1 Lake Ave., across from The Broadmoor hotel. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A free adventure and free parking in The Broadmoor garage beside the museum. At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. the 105-year-old Yellow Devil race car of Spencer Penrose will roar to life. A Hill Climb competitor will be there with his Porsche. Drawings for prizes from other Broadmoor properties and the race. elpomar.org

SATURDAY

Head outside to Memorial Park and Prospect Lake for Get Outdoors Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free fishing poles to the first 800 kids and plenty of space to try them out. Free activities to try including archery, climbing and kayaking. Lots of groups to talk to. Hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the city of Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance. ppora.org/get-outdoors-day

SATURDAY

The 120-voice auditioned Colorado Springs Chorale, with artistic director Adam Torres, performs "The Mystic & the Divine," with works by Vivaldi, Bizet's Toreador song from "Carmen," mystical songs and Pierrot's Aria. 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave. $25 general admission, $20 seniors/military, $10 student, cschorale.org

SATURDAY

Colorado wine tastings and food vendors await at the Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival in Memorial Park, VIP entry at 11 a.m., general admission at noon. Live music. Tickets $45+. Parking information: manitousprings.org/manitou-springs-colorado-wine-festival

SATURDAY

The nonprofit Food to Power celebrates the first anniversary of its neighborhood fresh- food center Hillside Hub. The free birthday bash is open to the community and includes a farm tour, family activities, a collard greens cook-off, food trucks, dancing by Ballet Folklorico De Barajas and birthday cake. 3-6 p.m., 1090 S. Institute St. foodtopowerco.org/birthdaybash

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Gone fishing signs are out because it's free fishing weekend, no licenses needed at specific spots for these two days. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sets up these special times and has a web page with the reservoirs up and down the Front Range and elsewhere. https://bit.ly/3MmPEY3.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

A special cultural tradition, the Tesoro Indian Market and Powwow celebrates Native American art and artists, music, performances and honors veteran Brad Black Crow. Hawks and eagles, exhibits from History Colorado and Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Food at The Fort Restaurant. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fort Restaurant, 19192 Co-8, Morrison. $15, children 7-12 $10.tesoroculturalcenter.org