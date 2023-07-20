SATURDAY

Visit artistic, colorful, funky neighborhood gardens during IGATE 2023, Ivywild Garden Art Toure. They're all here: A giant fishing fly, a huge dragonfly, an ogre in a tree, a dragon, so many beautiful flowers. Start in the gardens at Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for a wristband and a map. Walk or bike to other gardens. $10 minimum donation supports neighborhood beautification projects. Master gardeners available to answer questions. No pets, please.

SATURDAY

The baseball players from the Rocky Mountain Vibes spent a morning with the pups at National Mill Dog Rescue in preparation for their Christmas in July game, 6:35 p.m. against the Owlz. Bring your own dogs for photos with Santa and a family marshmallow fight. Benefit for NMDR. Tickets: vibesbaseball.com/landing/index

SATURDAY

Earlier this month, historic mining-era Cripple Creek buildings were damaged during hailstorms, and the annual Pearl DeVere Day Celebration & Bed Race will be an unexpected fundraiser for blown-out skylights of authentic 1800s glass and other damages. Celebrating Pearl, the madam of the Old Homestead House, the traditional fun will include costume contests and the bed races, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. visitcripplecreek.com/cripple-creek-events

SATURDAY

While athletes will be all around our area competing in the State Games, there's a new Rocky Mountain 5K for everyone starting near the Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. It loops around the park and Prospect Lake, returning to the starting point for a free Kids Festival. Registration deadine Friday. Awards at 9:45 a.m. The race benefits the YMCA, Empty Stocking Fund and Colorado Springs Sports Corp. for people in need. Register: coloradospringssports.org/events/rockymountainstategames/sports/5k

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The beautiful Colorado Dragon Boat Festival returns to Denver's Sloan's Lake Park at 8 a.m. each day and opens Saturday at 10 a.m. with blessings of Taiwanese monks from Great Dharma Chan Temple. Colorful new boats this year. Cultural offerings from AANHPI (Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander) include food, a marketplace, Dragonland area for the kids and entertainment. No parking spaces at the lake but a free shuttle from paid parking at Auraria Campus (5th Street Garage, Cherry Lot, Elm Lot.) cdbf.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The summer Vintage Market Days celebrate 10 years with "Lovely Day" upscale shopping, music and food trucks starting at 10 a.m. at Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Tickets $10-15, events.humanitix.com/springslovelyday

FRIDAY

The Pikes Peak Library District's Summer Adventure Celebration for families comes to neighborhood parks starting this Friday in the east at George Fellows Park, 5711 Tuckerman. Books and stories, a petting zoo and other activities, 10 a.m. to noon. tiny.ppld.org/summer-party Wednesday it moves to the Manitou library for a Steve Weeks concert, 6-7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Whitewater fun this weekend at the 14th annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival in Centennial Park on the Arkansas River in Cañon City. They call it boats, bands and beer and it benefits the town. And there's a weenie dog race for the only pups allowed. royalgorgewhitewaterfestival.com

FRIDAY-JULY 30

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo was a major success this year. For more, head up the interstate toward Wyoming for the 125-year-old "Daddy of 'em All," the PRCA Cheyenne Frontier Days. Cowboys and a loaded concert schedule that's often sold out early. Check out this Wild West event on a 360 Experience Tour online spin: cfdrodeo.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Empower Field at Mile High is rocking out for another Denver weekend: the Global Dance Festival 20th anniversary. Dance your way around the grounds, going from stage to stage through large art installations. Wild costumes encouraged. Food trucks on site. For tickets, times and the talent lineup: globaldancefestival.com

SATURDAY

Have lunch at noon in Acacia Park while you're entertained by a Christmas in July handbell concert. Even Santa will be there. By members of the Southern Colorado Handbell Alliance.