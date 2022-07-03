When it comes to songs we might hear on the Fourth of July, there are some obvious ones.
“This Land is Your Land,” Woody Guthrie will likely play as well as “The Star Spangled Banner.” Don’t forget about sneaky anthems such as “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” by Taylor Swift and “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus and “Firework” by Katy Perry.
Ahead of the holiday this weekend, why not celebrate songs that celebrate different places around the country? Here are 12 options:
“Alaska” by Maggie Rogers: The moment is essential in Maggie Rogers lore. For a homework assignment at New York University, the student played a sample of a song called “Alaska” for a famous visitor, Pharrell. The rapper cried, as seen in a 2016 viral video that ushered Rogers into musical stardom. The story of “Alaska,” as in the actual making and meaning of the song, is more telling of why Rogers has attracted so many fans. The song tells of a transformative time for Rogers set in Alaska. The song also features sample sounds from her time there. You can hear more from Rogers on July 29, when her new album comes out.
“Kentucky Rain” by Elvis: This song probably doesn’t stand out enough in Elvis Presley’s stacked songbook to be featured in the fancy new movie about the music legend. It stands out to this Kentucky native, though.
“Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton: This is a song to love if you love Tennessee and whiskey and love songs. This is a good time for this reminder: Stapleton’s widely popular version is a cover of the song written by Dean Dillon, who lives in Gunnison, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2020.
“East Chicago, IN” by Michigander: I’ve lived in Illinois, Iowa and Ohio, but one of my all-time favorite songs is set in the ironically named town of East Chicago, Ind. It’s a beautiful tune about the push and pull of friendship.
“Meet Virginia” by Train: OK, so, the subject of his 1999 jam isn’t really the state of Virginia. It’s a girl who drinks coffee at midnight and doesn’t own a dress. Singing along to this song will likely put you in a happier state of mind.
“Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles: When speaking of songs with states in the name, the road comes back to this one. It was written and recorded in 1930 and, 30 years later, became famous when Ray Charles released his version. It has since become the official song of the state.
“Carolina in My Mind” by James Taylor: James Taylor has another place on his mind, and aren’t we lucky? It’s hard not to smile when hearing these questions: “Can’t you see the sunshine? Now, can’t you just feel the moon shine?” It’s hard to not just want to go to Carolina.
“Ohio” by King Princess: What does a native of Brooklyn know about Ohio? Probably not much. But the pop singer- songwriter knows there’s someone she loves there.
“California (Cast Iron Soul)” by Jamestown Revival: This song just feels good. And it’s hidden with good life advice, as the band relayed to The Southern Rambler. “The more you cook with a cast-iron skillet, the better it tastes,” they said about part of the song’s lyrics. “The more you experience in life, the more you can truly appreciate life. It’s our humble opinion that life experience is the spice of life itself.”
“Oh Mississippi” by Lissie: Lissie, a singer-songwriter from Illinois, penned this tune about growing up near the Mississippi River. It sounds flowy and relaxing, just like looking at the mighty river might.
“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver: This one by Colorado’s beloved singer honors West Virginia. Of many strong covers of the song, I recommend one by The Cerny Brothers.
“Colorado Girl” by Townes Van Zandt: Colorado has been the subject of many songs, from pop hits like “Closer” to country ballads like “Colder Weather.” Our state just has so much to write home about. One of my favorites is this sweet love song by a prolific Texas songwriter.