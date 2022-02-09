THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Girls in grades K-5, accompanied by parents or guardians, are invited to Galentine's Day with Girl Scouts to make Valentines, computer coding bracelets and other crafts at local libraries. Free. Thursday, 4 p.m., Fountain Library and Library 21c; Saturday, 2 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Library and High Prairie. To sign up: signupgenius.com/go/8050f4aa8ae23a2fa7-girl8
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
A wild one, the longtime Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival is here. It has been called one of the best winter carnivals worldwide. Youngsters on skis and snowboards are pulled by galloping horses down main street, athletic types fly off Nordic jumps as they flip onto air bags. The Winter Carnival Night Extravaganza down the mountain is full of fireworks. sswsc.org/events/winter-carnival
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Watch Teller County Butte-iful Love Stories by Friends of the Butte Theater in Cripple Creek to celebrate the romantic day. Tickets include a drink and a dessert. $15 or $25 for two, tickets at the door. 7:30 p.m. buttetheater.com
FRIDAY-JULY 2
The first retrospective of well-known Cuban artist Juan Roberto Diago, “Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present,” opens Friday through July 2 at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. in Colorado Springs. The 22 pieces in the exhibit from over two decades are described by the museum's visual arts director Michael Christiano as "an exciting and thoughtful overview of an important Cuban artist who is challenging the official narratives about race in Cuba, an important conversation that resonates with the U.S. context." Admission $10, $5 senior/military; free for members, students with ID and teachers. Museum free days are the second Saturday and third Friday of each month. fac.coloradocollege.edu
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
It's all about rods and reels, waders and fly casting this weekend at the Denver Fly Fishing Show in Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. 50 fly tying demonstrations. A Women's Showcase is a highlight and the Fly Fishing Film Festival is Friday. Admission $18 for one day, $28 for two and $38 for three. Active duty military, $10. flyfishingshow.com/denver-co
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
These fearless drivers have great names like Earthshaker, Grave Digger, Jailbird and Jurassic Park and they'll be roaring their trucks through Ball Arena for Monster Jam. A limited number of Pit Parties this time. For tickets and COVID-19 restrictions: monsterjam.com/en-US/events/denver-co/feb-11-2022-feb-13-2022
SATURDAY-FEB. 20
Think gardens and lots of them on a professionally landscaped acre at the 650-vendor Colorado Garden & Home Show in the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver, the place with the Big Blue Bear peeking in. The 63rd annual show presented by Lakewood based Colorado Garden Foundation will have exhibits from 25 states and Canada. Admission on weekends $12, $10 seniors, half-price admission during the week. coloradogardenfoundation.org/colorado-garden-home-show
SATURDAY
Before the big day, it's Souper Bowl Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. at Bear Creek Nature Center. It's a "Souper Fundraiser" for the planned Northern Nature Center in Fox Run Regional Park. Sample soups from local restaurants and take home ceramic bowls. $20 per person. Prepaid reservations: elpasocountynaturecenters.com
SATURDAY
If you've never experienced The Rocky Horror Picture Show, you're toast! Experience the cult classic, costumes encouraged, with crazy scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter and the sweethearts Brad and Janet. And you'll spot the rock legend, the late Meat Loaf. Audience participation is led by Colorado's Elusive Ingredient and there are throw bags to purchase with everything needed to participate. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis St., Denver. 9:30 p.m., $12 (Code ROCKY for $2 off). tinyurl.com/yfd7ext3
SUNDAY
Sure enough, there's that big Bowl game today, but it's also Puppy Bowl day and it's represented by Colorado rescue pups, too, at noon on Animal Planet and streaming on Discovery+. Get ready to cheer on these four from Brighton's Lifeline Puppy Rescue: Kali and Storm, Team Fluff; Raven and Mario, Team Ruff. All rescued from kill shelters.
MONDAY-MARCH 1
The 26th Annual Denver Jewish Film Festival has a most unusual three-part format to follow personal preferences during COVID-19 times. It's part in-person, part on-demand and part all-virtual. 30 films. In-person begins with 16 in Denver's Elaine Wolf Theatre or on-demand. Another 10 screenings start Feb. 23 from home. Full festival instructions and tickets: jccdenver.org/arts-culture/festivals/denver-jewish-film-festival
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and COVID-19 protocols.