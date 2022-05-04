THURSDAY-SUNDAY
So many things to do as the city's Sesquicentennial celebration continues with the 84th annual Cañon City Music & Blossom Festival. Band competitions and concerts, a Saturday parade, daily carnival, rodeo, kids' zone, Blossom Run, chocolate walk and more. royalgorgeregion.com/event/canon-city-84th-annual-music-blossom-festival
FRIDAY
A busy First Friday downtown filled with art to see, music to hear and things to do, 5-9 p.m. Colorado College Mobile Arts is one year old and, starting at 4 p.m. in the Sculpture Garden at the Fine Arts Center, happy birthday live bands, a craft fair, art making, taco truck and performances. Another Friday event, an inaugural tour of the new historic and art-filled Philanthropy Collective, next to The Well food courts and bar at 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Self-guided building tours, artists and music. downtowncs.com/event/firstfriday; coloradocollege.edu/other/mobile-arts/ccmobilearts.html
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A legendary page from aviation wartime history comes alive when a B-29 Superfortress, known as Doc, arrives at Wings Over the Rockies' Exploration of Flight in Englewood. One of only two B-29s still flying. See the WWII bomber up close, take ground and cockpit tours and there are opportunities to fly in the big bird as part of the B-29 Doc History Restored Tour. A partnership between Wings Over the Rockies and Signature Flight Support APA. Ground and cockpit tours 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with morning ride flight schedules. At Exploration of Flight are food trucks and warbirds including a P-51D ‘Stang Evil’, Beech SNB-2 ‘Sonoran Beauty,’ T-28 ‘Valkyrie’, SNJ-5 Texan, P-51D Mustang ‘Crusader’, Hawker Sea Fury and more. Event details, B29doc.com/Rides and ExplorationofFlight.org/B29.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
An on-the-rails comedy train treat, the Chief Bicycle & Comedy Festival is in the evening in Trinidad, daytime in Raton, NM, and on Amtrak's Southwest Chief. A Colexico Experience with round trip over Raton Pass and live performances by 70 funny folks. Folks invited to bring their bikes to go around the areas between performances. TheChiefFestival.com
FRIDAY-MAY 30
How two artistic siblings see their natural surroundings in such different ways, Family Photos opens with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Cañon Ave. in Manitou. The brother and sister are Steve Shugart and Rhonda S. Van Pelt. commonwheel.com
FRIDAY
Colorado native Jeff Valdez, co-creator and executive director, will be joined by cast members for a reception and red-carpet special screening of HBO Max's "The Garcias" at 3:30 p.m., Fortino Ballroom at Pueblo Community College. The $20 tickets are a benefit for Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County, 719-564-0055 x107 or bgcpckids.org.
SATURDAY
An open house for families with kiddos of all ages Saturday at the AFA Planetarium and STEM Center, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., celebrates reopening to public access post-Covid. Videos of STEM educational activities, the Academy and its missions and a chance to meet the cadet falconers. Food trucks on site. If the weather doesn't cooperate, an inflatable planetarium will be set up inside Arnold Hall next to the Planetarium. It's all free. Parking at Harmon Hall and at the Visitor Center. Information: usafa.edu/visitors/getting-on-base
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The state's largest Cinco de Mayo celebration is this weekend, filling Denver's Civic Center Park with an estimated 400,000 "Celebrate Culture" visitors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mexican food, oh yes indeed, from 350 vendors. There's also a community parade, lowrider car show, a cheer-them-on Chihuahua race, children's carnival, music and dance including Folklorico, mariachi, Norteno, Cumba and salsa. cincodemayodenver.com
SATURDAY
A perfect day outdoors at the spring Fountain Creek Family Fun Day at Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain. Educational nature activities, bug sweeps, pond critters, puppet shows, dinosaur fossils, kite making, crafts and more. And a slice of pizza, too. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. , $5, free for active-duty military families with I.D., reservations at communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers
SATURDAY
They're back and you can learn all about them at the 2022 Hummingbird Festival at Starsmore Discovery Center in Cheyenne Cañon. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., experts teach about hummingbird-friendly plants and how to feed the little hummingbirds. See them in the Memorial Garden and on the trails. A free festival. https://www.facebook.com/events/2128884890602676/?ref=newsfeed
SATURDAY
The community choir Soli Deo Gloria performs a free concert, Fauré Requiem, at 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., on Facebook.