THURSDAY-SUNDAY
The wildest of times. Wear your Viking helmets for ULLR Fest: a celebration of all things winter and snow in Breckenridge. Crazy parades and races and an unofficial world record “longest shotski.” And, they hope, snow... Check out gobreck.com/event/ullr-fest
THURSDAY
A family holiday event, Starsmore Discovery Center Holiday Open Home, North Cheyenne Cañon Park, 4-6 p.m. with crafts and decorations. 2120 N. Cheyenne Cañon Road. tinyurl.com/ms8dk357
THURSDAY-DEC. 18
Egads, the little Elf is loose downtown and the Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt is underway. Check out the list of participating stores and go find that tiny character that seems to show up everywhere during the holidays. tinyurl.com/yckzphmd
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
So many beautiful lights, 75,000 in fact, the next two weekends for the Christmas Light Festival 2021 at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 7400 Tudor Road. 6-8 p.m. $5 admission per family or group. Requested donations of canned goods and/or new toys. There’s a mailbox for letters to Santa. Outdoor walk-through activities. Masks requested. Questions: email support@stmikeschurch.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A full Christmas musical, The Heart of Christmas, kicks off the season this weekend at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park. Music, choreography and the story of the Messiah from across the ages. For information and tickets: HeartofChristmas.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Lucchese boots, legendary and now in Denver. The first Colorado brick-and-mortar has its grand opening this weekend at 1883 16th St. in LoDo, serving up live entertainment and drinks. A 138-year custom tradition and just in time for Christmas and the Stock Show. Lucchese.com.
FRIDAY-JAN. 2
Elitch Gardens in Denver has been transformed into Luminova Holidays with 3 million holiday lights, huge light displays and an amazing walk-through wall of lights along with activities. This is a first for the park and one of a number of lighted attractions in the Mile High City. Timed admissions for Luminova: elitchgardens.com
SATURDAY
It’s parade time in Manitou Springs, and at 6 p.m. townsfolk will walk along the decorated route, Ruxton Avenue to El Paso Boulevard. The hour-long Manitou Christmas Parade is a quirky and fun family tradition. Restaurants and shops will be open before and after the parade. manitouchristmasparade.com
SATURDAY
Holiday gift ideas aplenty at the annual Colorado Springs Comics and Toy Con, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Chapel Hills Mall. Cosplayers welcome too. $5 at the door. facebook.com/events/298355885451730
SATURDAY
The Battle is on at the Mixed Martial Arts Championships at the Norris Penrose Event Center, 6 p.m. General admission standing room, $40; other tickets if available $60-$80. battlemmachampionships.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Granny’s stories are a beloved traditional Colorado holiday multicultural dance delight as Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum this weekend and Dec. 16-19 at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave. W., Denver. Dances from Granny’s travels around the world. 2 and 7:30 p.m., $35-45. cleoparkerdance.org/tickets
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes or COVID-19 restrictions.