FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Fifty vendors will be on hand three days for the annual Pikes Peak Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show at Norris-Penrose Event Center. Gems, gold panning, fossils, jewelry, meteorites and more. $5 per day or $8 for multiple days; free for ages up to 12. PikesPeakGemShow.com More shopping, coming up Friday, an Outdoor Family Craft & Gift Festival with live music, food trucks and more than 50 vendors, Masonic Center, 1140 Panorama Drive. facebook.com/events/colorado-springs-masonic-center/masonic-outdoor-family-craft-gift-festival/250970676874415
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Laugh and groan and cheer for the summer melodrama "The Pony Expresso, or The Villain Came to a Grinding Halt" starting this weekend. The First Company Theater's coffee shop, run by Star Bright and Aunt De Caff, serves it up at 6 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday at John Wesley Ranch, 21285 Colorado 67, Divide. Then the punny baristas and friends are on duty at 6:30 p.m. June 15, Aspen Trail Retirement Resort, and 2:30 p.m. June 18 at Broadmoor Community Church. Free performances. fumc-cs.org/fc
FRIDAY
Opening day for the two-decade history exhibition of Colorado's Steel City, at Pueblo's El Pueblo History Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. After WWII, Colorado Fuel & Iron was the largest private employer in the state with 10,000 workers in Pueblo. "Steel City" has been "a labor of love for everyone involved," said museum director Dianne Archuleta. It is packed with personal stories covering several generations. For more: ElPuebloHistoryMuseum.org or (719) 583-9453.
FRIDAY
The Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District offer an educational Fishing Derby, 8 a.m. to noon at Quail Lake. Lots of prizes during the competition, open to all.
FRIDAY
The first of three Summer Family Fun Days with crafts and family activities, this Friday, July 15 and 22 at Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. cspm.org
SATURDAY
A family-friendly day of fun, the 10th Feast of Saint Arnold Family Friendly Beer Festival to benefit Westside CARES on the beautiful grounds of Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 4th St. Noon to 4:30 p.m. 40 "beverage partners" pouring, a wine zone, children's activities and music by BUS Band, WireWood Station and Grass It Up. Tickets $40 plus fees. feastofsaintarnold.com
SATURDAY
A rare opportunity to watch a giant, noisy mining stamp mill crush ore to expose gold is a highlight of the outdoor machinery Family Days at Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. On three summer Saturdays, they will fire up the powerful Yellow Jacket Stamp Mill, one of only five still operational in the U.S. Also there, the 100-year-old Osgood Steam Shovel like the one that built the Panama Canal. Family Days are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9 and Aug. 20. Free outdoor activities, regular admission for the museum. wmmi.org
SATURDAY
A "Happy Together" day of music by America the Beautiful Chorus, 2 and 7 p.m. at Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd. Tickets $15, $18 at the door, 12 and under free: ATBChorus.com
SATURDAY
The 40th annual Cañon Car Show takes over the grounds at historic Holy Cross Abbey, 2951 E. U.S. 50 in Cañon City, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.. So many classics and antiques, food trucks, a pinstriping art auction; see Facebook. More car action not too far from Cañon on Saturday, free drag racing, burnouts and car show 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Pueblo Motorsports Park, 3733 N. Pueblo Blvd., tickets freecarevent.com.
SUNDAY
It's known as the Gravity Grand Prix, and youngsters ages 7 to 20 will once again be racing down Costilla Street hill for the 2022 Soap Box Derby. Starting at 8 a.m., between Wahsatch Avenue and El Paso Street, they'll compete until there's a winner to represent Colorado Springs at the All-American Box Derby this July in Akron, Ohio. Spectators welcome. soapboxderby.org/pikes-peak or fb.com/ppsbd.