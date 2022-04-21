Theatreworks will present Toni Morrison's 1970 debut novel, "The Bluest Eye," adapted for the stage by Lydia R. Diamond. It opens Thursday and runs through May 15 at Ent Center for the Arts. Pecola Breedlove is an 11-year-old Black girl living in 1940s Ohio who's obsessed with having blue eyes. Those blue eyes represent love, appreciation and acceptance to Pecola, because all her blonde, blue-eyed classmates are considered the beautiful ones.