FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Horton the Elephant and the wonderful world of Seuss arrive with "Seussical, Jr.," performed by the Academy of Community Theatre at Ent Center for the Arts. The family musical is Friday and Saturday nights with a matinee on Saturday, too. Tickets $15-20: actcolorado.net/tickets
FRIDAY
A movie lover's night to see top, award-winning international movie shorts, a fundraiser supporting the programs of Rocky Mountain Women’s Film. Shorts Night at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 at Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Food and drink available. Tickets $40-55, rmwfilm.org
FRIDAY
An April tradition returns after COVID-19, the Manitou Springs Lantern Parade. Participants make lanterns from everyday and recycled items and meet at Mansion Park behind City Hall at 7:30 p.m. Starting at 8 p.m. the lighted parade goes through downtown to Soda Springs Park. If interested in making a lantern, e-mail caitlin@concretecouch.org. More info: concretecouch.org/programs.html
FRIDAY
Welcome back the hometown Beijing Olympic and Paralympic athletes 5-6 p.m. at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. Skiers, snowboarders, curlers and bobsledders. To reserve a spot: 719-497-1234.
FRIDAY-MAY 1
A perfect time to try out local restaurants all around the area during Pikes Pick Restaurant Week. Discounts, special offerings and special menus, from coffee to entrees to desserts. Check out the list: visitcos.com
SATURDAY
An open-house day celebrating National Coin Week shows "Dynamic Designs, Artistic Masterpieces," the designs shown on coins and paper money. Silver wartime nickels are given as change in the gift shop, and see a mini-mint demonstration, Plinko prize drop and Cash Tornado. The Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave. 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., free admission for the day, money.org
SATURDAY
The 18th annual Pikes Peak Herb Fest is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. Vendors, holistic professionals, a seed swap, music and a kids' area. myholisticcommunity.com
SATURDAY
It's laugh-out-loud as real-life scientists turn comics when they describe their careers during Science Riot at Ivywild School Auditorium. Have a nerdy evening of laughs in-person at 1604 S. Cascade Ave. or on the YouTube channel, 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20, streaming $10, scienceriot.ticketleap.com/science-riot-colorado-springs
SATURDAY
To celebrate Earth Day, the Pueblo Zoo, partnering with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, hosts a “Party for the Planet”, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the zoo, 3455 Nuckolls Ave. An electric car demonstration, beekeeping and other activities. General admission, pueblozoo.org, for tickets and pricing.
SUNDAY
Talented young dancers and musicians take the stage in Beautiful Chaos 2022, presented by Dance Alliance of the Pikes Peak Region and Colorado Springs Conservatory. Choreography by students at area dance studios is teamed with original music by Conservatory students. 6:30 p.m., Liberty High School, 8720 Scarborough Drive. Admission $10, dappr.org/events/beautiful-chaos-2022
SUNDAY
"Scheherazade," John Williams and Tchaikovsky are in the program for Pikes Peak Philharmonic at Ent Center for the Arts, 3 p.m. Tickets at the door or tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/3178. $10, $5 children 13-18. Featuring the winner of the student concerto competition. pikespeakphil.org