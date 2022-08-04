THURSDAY-SUNDAY
The well-known Broadway play and Disney movie based on a true story, "Newsies" comes to Ent Center this weekend. A production by Village Arts of Colorado Springs. Follow Jack Kelly and the New York newsboys as they musically face off with a strike against powerful newspaper publishers. 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday. Tickets:villageartscs.org, tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/3754/3760
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The popular Millibo Art Theatre "Circus of the Night!" returns with three rings of treats. This "Studio 54 Edition," named for the memorable New York club era of the '70s, features singers, aerial acrobats, jugglers and comedy. Tickets $28, themat.org Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 20, music in the garden at 8 p.m. each night, 1626 S. Tejon St.
SATURDAY
The cowboys and wranglers who are hard at work on the ranchlands every day are at Norris Penrose Event Center for the Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo. These competitions are from their everyday lives: sorting cattle out of the herds, branding, rounding up strays and loading cattle into trailers (not as easy as it sounds). Gates at 4 p.m., rodeo at 6. After the competition, it's Dance in the Dirt at the arena, 8 p.m. Tickets: tinyurl.com/5vcmyst5. (A traditional Longhorn drive downtown is off for this year.)
SATURDAY
Family Adventure Day Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain State Park. Limekiln Parking Lot and Trailhead. So many outdoor skills to try out: archery, rifle, fishing, hatchet-throwing, orienteering, lassos, knot tying and more. Earn raffle tickets for each skill. No pre-registration needed but Parks Pass required. Sunday in the park, 9 a.m.-noon, see the sun safely with a NASA rep. cpw.state.co.us.
SATURDAY
Yummy chicken wings and here's your opportunity to name the top from 15 area eateries in Best of the West Wing Fest. Noon to 8 p.m. at FH Beerworks, 2490 N. Powers Blvd., frontage road. Choose the Best Wing, Best Wing Sauce/Dry Rub and Best Vegan Option. Beer to go along, live music and a whole fun zone for the kids. Tickets: bestofthewestwingfest.com. Benefits Colorado Springs Children's Chorale and Colorado Springs World Affairs Council.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A weekend for the Scots as The St. Andrew Society of Colorado presents the 58th Annual Colorado Scottish Festival. Saturday and Sunday in Edgewater's Citizen’s Park, 5401 W. 22nd Ave. Lots of bagpipes, Highland Games, Highland and Irish dancing, clan genealogy and reenactments by Renaissance Scotts Living History. Highland Rock & Roll, Saturday at 7 p.m. Also, British cars and dogs on Sunday. scottishgames.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Special activities this weekend in Woodland Park. From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Vino & Notes Wine Tasting and Music Festival in Memorial Park, 200 N. Park St. (vinoandnotes.com) A tasting from 20 wineries, food vendors, and music starting at 12:30 p.m. on the main stage and pavilion stage. It's a fundraiser for "attainable housing" in Teller County ,including the 18-townhome Trailhead Homes. The 37th juried Mountain Arts Festival is Saturday and Sunday at 210 E. Midland Ave., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
SATURDAY
It's Taco Fest day in Boulder. Tacos aplenty, craft brews, tequila, live bands, kids' activities and Lucha Libre wrestling. It's right beside Boulder Creek, both sides, at 1001 Arapahoe Ave., noon to 7 p.m. Check on tickets quickly because this popular celebration sells out: bouldertacofest.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
All things vegan at VegFest Colorado, Improper City in Denver's RiNo District, 3201 Walnut St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Back after 2 years. Called "a celebration of plant-based living, respect for our planet and kindness towards our fellow earthlings." Food, cooking demos, speakers, vendors and more. Tickets:vegevents.com/events/vegfest-colorado-2022
SATURDAY-AUG. 7
Days and nights of fun at Teller County Fair and Rodeo. Horses, demolition derby, royalty, livestock auction, family fun day and much more. All the info:TCAFAS.org
SUNDAY
Get ready for a menu of international food and singing and dancing at the Feast Day Festival 2022 community celebration 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. St. Dominic Catholic Church, 5354 U.S. 85, Security. Open to all. Live entertainment includes bluegrass, Mexican folklorico dance, Filipino dancing, Guamanian music and more. There's a beer tent, craft fair and game zone for the kids. To order meal plates and tickets:facebook.com/coloradostdominic
SUNDAY
The private Denver Polo Club opens for spectators at Sunday Funday Polo Tailgate & USPA Regional President’s Cup Finals. Watch the fast-moving competitions 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 6359 Airport Road in Sedalia. Tailgate, picnic, food truck on site, and the club has a field-side cocktail bar. $45 per car (up to 6 people). Hats and lawn chairs recommended. tinyurl.com/3s832nc9