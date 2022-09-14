FRIDAY-OCT. 30
Opening weekend for the amazing Chatfield Farms Corn Maze, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for six weeks. A "Dinomite exploration of prehistoric time" and corn mini-maze for kids ages 10 and under. Seven acres located at 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. Tickets and discounts: denver.org/event/corn-maze-at-chatfield-farms/91050/
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Final weekend for a show of the 100 paintings of Pikes Peak by artist Jack Denton, who has produced paintings of the mountain for a decade. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave. in Manitou Springs. Denton has two books about this series.
SATURDAY
A Hall of Fame music night during the acoustic tour of Richie Furay at Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, Palmer Lake. 7-9 p.m. His is a country-rock all-star history as a founding member of Buffalo Springfield, Poco and the Souther-Hillman-Furay band playing with Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Jim Messina and so many more. He's in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Colorado Music Hall of Fame. Tickets: trilakesarts.org/event/richie-furay-2
SATURDAY
Get ready for fun and lots of it at the regular Gazette Best of the Springs winning Pawtoberfest dog walk and beer fest, a benefit for Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Bear Creek Regional Park. Walk two miles with the pups, sample craft brew and spirits from 30-plus vendors, cheer the pet competitions and try a variety of offerings from top food trucks. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Register: secure.qgiv.com/event/pawtoberfes2
SATURDAY
Saluting the Native American history in Garden of the Gods, the 12th annual Pow Wow at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site is a day of dance competitions by different tribes, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Grand entry at noon. Storytelling, Indian tacos, merchandise and more. Bring chairs to sit in the shade, they recommend. Tickets $4-$8, rockledgeranch.ticketspice.com/powwow-2022
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
For model train lovers, the TECO Model Train Show is a combo swap meet, railroad layouts and the histories of Colorado's regional and historic railways including those in the Pikes Peak Region by historian Mel McFarland and "The Past, Present, and Future of the Union Pacific Heritage Operations," by Ed Dickens, who is, among other responsibilities, engineer of Big Boy No. 4014. $10 per person, children 12 and under free. Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. tecoshow.org
SATURDAY
Join Millibo Art Theatre to kick off its 20th season with Apertivos in the Garden, garden party, hors d'oeuvres, cheesecake walk and a show at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $50, themat.org.
SATURDAY
Beer is flowing this time of year and there are special events in our area on Saturday. Oktoberfest festivities at Red Leg Brewing Co., noon to 11 p.m. German fun, polkas, family games and plenty of lederhosen. Tickets: tinyurl.com/52dy2r7h Up in Monument, the Bines and Brews Beer Fest in Limbach Park runs 1-5 p.m. and features contemporary jazz. Limited tickets: trilakeschamber.com The first of three weekend Oktoberfests at The Garden, 401 S. Nevada Ave., noon to 5 p.m., $40 on eventbrite.com
SATURDAY
Hot rods are headed up the hill for the Octane & Iron Performance & Restoration 2nd annual Car Show at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communications Circle, noon-4 p.m. $25 for participants, free for spectators. Food trucks. eventbrite.com for mt carmel car show 2022.
SUNDAY
They're hopscotching for a world record at 10 a.m. Sunday in Chatfield State Park, Littleton. All week volunteers have mapped out a 4.5-mile course and folks are invited to hop along during the event. First 500 people get free park entry. The course remains after the record setting, see Facebook and Instagram for Generation Wild.