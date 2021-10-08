THROUGH OCT. 31
Explore the downtown restaurants, brewers and distillers with a Culinary Passport for those things you can usually just read about, off-menu special pairings, cocktails, appetizers, entrees and desserts. A program to support local businesses. $10 Downtown Passport to try unusual specialties at 18 locations. Tickets and locations: downtowncs.com/culinary
FRIDAY
Beloved Colorado College Music Department emeritus, the late Stephen Scott, is paid tribute in a musical memorial by the college music department in Packard Hall, 6 W. Cache la Poudre St. Open to the public, full COVID protocols including proof of vaccination or negative COVID test. 4 p.m., also livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. Performing are Susan Grace; Jennifer DeDominici, soprano; Karine Garibova, violin; Jennifer Yopp, cello; Daniel Brink, piano; and more. A concert film by Tom Sanny and Amy Scott. coloradocollege.edu
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
All things snowmobiles and powersports at Rocky Mountain Snowmobile Expo at the National Western Complex in Denver. Get ready for the season, see the latest and most powerful and visit with other enthusiasts and vendors. Factory displays, gear and new sleds. Friday 4-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tickets: cosnowmobileexpo.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The First Christian Church Quilters' Quilt Show and Sale is open this weekend with large and small quilts, baby quilts, table runners and gifts. Enter the north door of the church under the blue awning, 16 E. Platte Ave. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon Sunday. firstchristiancos.org/upcoming-events.html
SATURDAY
It's Motorless Morning in Garden of the Gods from 5 a.m. to noon . A quiet and very popular time for hundreds of folks on foot in the spectacular area. Skateboards and longboards allowed. gardenofgods.com
SATURDAY
Cool Science Carnival Day leads off the annual nine-day combination of STEAM activities, science shows, laboratory demonstrations and activities for kids grades K-8. Free Carnival Day is in UCCS El Pomar Center on campus, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and activity stations are expected to include robots, microscopes, fossils, paper airplanes and more. Masks required inside all buildings at the university and attendees will pre-register in case contact tracing becomes necessary. coolscience.org
SATURDAY
Stockers Second Saturday Car Show has its final show of the season, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Havana Grill Authentic Cuban Cuisine, 2165 Academy Place. Weather permitting. No entry fee for cars, all makes and models. A benefit for Police Protective Association Fallen Officers Fund and Gary Sinise Foundation. havanagrillco.com
SATURDAY
There's 70 years of strip mall history at Bon Shopping Center and they're celebrating from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with music and food and spin-the-wheel giveaways. According to the history collected by the Barnes Ace Hardware family, a lone store was Safeway, built in 1947 where Ent is today. Others stores were built in 1951 and by 1953 it was time for a full grand opening celebration. Join the fun headquartered at Ace Hardware and Bon Pet Supply, 2300 N. Wahsatch Ave.
SATURDAY
Celebrate a Fall Harvest Festival during a concert and benefit for Bear Creek Nature Center 11 a.m.-3 a.m. at Gold Hill Mesa Community Center. Music by traditional bluegrass band Red Mountain Boys. $12 wristbands for kids' activities including pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, and glitter tattoos and a pumpkin to take home. Food, beer and wine. communityservices.elpasoco.com/parks-and-recreation
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Carvers and woodworkers will show their work and demonstrate how it's done at the Pikes Peak Whittlers Annual Woodcarving and Woodworking Show, at the Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St. Some excellent and very original gift ideas here, say organizers. Admission $3, seniors and military $2, children 12 free with adults, Scouts in uniform free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. facebook.com/pikespeakwhittlers
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The popular Slavic Fest returns to Calhan. Traditional Slavic and Czech meals, $15. A bake sale, music, dancing and games for the children. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. holydormition.net/slavic-fest
SATURDAY
Haunted History at Fairview Cemetery, a two-hour walking tour past history reenactors playing those who are buried there, 1000 S. 26th St. Groups led by ghost hosts, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Socially distanced, size-limited groups. Tour times reserved. $20 per person, 636-1225, credit cards. Tickets also at Old Colorado City History Center, 1 S. 24th St., occhs.com Cemetery Wanderings with Edgar Allen Poe at Evergreen Cemetery, Friday, 7 p.m.-midnight, limited reservations remaining, $25, everegreenheritagecs.com
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes or cancellations because of COVID.