Valentine's Day, the time for romance and the perfect opportunity to show appreciation for that special someone. If you're searching for a unique, out-of-the-box way to say "thank you for being in my life," here are some fun date ideas around Colorado Springs to get the job done:

iFLY Indoor Skydiving: Get your heart racing with a trip to iFLY. iFLY Colorado Springs offers the thrill of sky-diving without the commitment of jumping out of an airplane. Reservations and prices are available at iflyworld.com Location: 281 Kaycee Case Place, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Bad Axe Throwing: Axe throwing has become popular over the last few years and makes for an adrenaline-fueled activity. Bad Axe Throwing offers an "unforgettable time" to those who try it out. Reservations and prices available at badaxethrowing.com Location: 3536 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80917

Royal Gorge Route Railroad: If you're looking for a unique way to "pop the question," why not do it over a scenic, three-course meal? Royal Gorge Route Railroad boasts a "spectacular train ride" through the Rockies for all riders. Reservations and prices are available at royalgorgeroute.com Location: 401 Water St, Cañon City, CO 81212

The French Kitchen: This Valentine's Day, learn something new about your date and a useful life skill with a cooking class at the French Kitchen. Reservations and prices available at tfkcc.com Location: 4771 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80918

21 Keys Escape Room: Work together with your Valentine to solve riddles and clues with an escape the room date night. 21 Keys Escape Room offers six different rooms to try to escape from with your Valentine. Reservations and prices available at 21keyescapes.com Location: 3362 Templeton Gap Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Lost Island Miniature Golf and Adventure Park: The Lost Island Miniature Golf and Adventure Park has two 18-hole mini golf courses and boasts larger-than-life characters. The Lost Island also has a 24,000 square feet outdoor Ninja Warrior Course, with obstacle courses for all skill levels to compete against your Valentine. For prices visit lostislandminigolf.com Location: Lost Island LLC 1825 Dominion Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Color Me Mine: What better way to say "Be mine" than a night at Color Me Mine? This Valentine's Day, couples can paint pottery together at the "Paint by Candlelight" event. For reservations and prices, visit coloradosprings.colormemine.com Location: 3347 Cinema Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Sertich Ice Center: Skate the night away with your Valentine at Sertich Ice Center. This ice rink has been around since 1975, previously called the Memorial Park Ice Center, and hosts a variety of themed ice skating nights for the public. For times and prices, visit coloradosprings.gov/sertich-ice-center Location: 1705 East Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

WhirlyBall: WhirlyBall opened in 2017 and has become a popular activity in Colorado Springs. The game WhirlyBall combines basketball, hockey and lacrosse while players ride around in bumper cars. Reservations and prices are available at whirlyball.com Location: 3971 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Painting with a Twist: Create a memorable night while sipping a glass of wine with your Valentine. Painting with a twist boasts a "unique date night experience." Reservations and prices available at paintingwithatwist.com

Garden of the Gods Resort: Looking to "pop the question" this Valentine's Day? Southern Colorado gave this resort gold in the 2022 Best of Springs 'Place to propose.' It recently received national recognition in USA Todays' 10 Best Readers' Choice in the category of Best Resort for a Designation Wedding. For more info about the resort, visit gardenofthegodsresort.com Location: 3320 Mesa Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80904