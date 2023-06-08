THURSDAY

Cabaret Experience Live Thursday at Stargazers Theatre. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Out Loud Men's Chorus will be singing and special guests are LGBTQ+ entertainers Alpha The Musical, Stoney Bertz and DMINQ. No tickets at the door. VIP is $75, entry at 5:30 p.m. for a buffet, seating close to the stage and a gift swag bag. Mezzanine seating $40. General seating $25. A special entertainment treat leading into Pride weekend, the Out Loud Men's Chorus and special guests are LGBTQ+ entertainers. outloudcsmc.com Pride Parade and festival are Saturday and Sunday downtown.

FRIDAY A rare exhibit: the treasured works and beautiful scarves of the late artist John Venezia are in one location beginning at 5 p.m. Friday with a reception and birthday celebration, and noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 24 at a pop-up gallery, 118 N. Nevada Ave. Appointments available: kathleen@vintagedev.com. FRIDAY

What a dance history: the 63rd annual production by the Barbara Ellis Studio of Dance. See the "Rhythm of Life" with performers of all ages at Ent Center for the Arts, 6 p.m., tickets $25, email tickets@uccs.edu or call 719-255-8181.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY Rodeo action at Teller County Fairgrounds, the Top of the World Rodeo, a Colorado Pro Rodeo Association sanctioned event. Mutton Bustin' qualification, 6 p.m. Friday and concert by Sandy Wells. Saturday starts 7-10 a.m. with a Sunrise Breakfast, parade at 11 a.m., Mutton Bustin', and rodeo, street dance at 6 p.m. Sunday Sunrise Breakfast, Mutton Bustin' and rodeo at 1 p.m. visitcripplecreek.com/event/top-of-the-world-rodeo SATURDAY SATURDAY

Feast of Saint Arnold XI: Family Friendly Beer Festival: So much family fun at this 11th annual beer fest that last year raised $40,000 for the nonprofit Westside CARES. A beautiful location, the grounds of Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church, 8 Fourth St., in the Broadmoor area. Colorado craft brewers, children's activities, family fun zone. $45-$90, noon-4:30 p.m., early entry VIP at 11 a.m. feastofsaintarnold.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The absolutely breathtaking Denver Chalk Art Festival "Drawn to Denver," created by 150 artists and five featured artists, has moved to the streets of the Golden Triangle Neighborhood District, 12th and Bannock south of Civic Center Park. Near Denver Art Museum, Kirkland Museum and Clyfford Still Museum. Not to be missed. denverchalk.art

SATURDAY

A morning for outdoor activities at the Pueblo Levee Walk, 7-11 a.m., with a fun run and walk, Zumba, food trucks, murals and music. Starting at Midtown Shopping Center, a shuttle to Arkansas River Trail for the walk and run. Water stations to cool down. pueblodowntown.com.

SATURDAY

The burros will be racing at Creede's Donkey Dash down Main Street, 10 a.m. creede.com/donkey-dash

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Two days of festivities for Colorado Springs Pride Fest, downtown and Pioneers Museum grounds. "The Power of Pride" commemorates the Club Q shooting, 11 a.m. Saturday and Club Q hero Richard Fierro will be grand marshal for the parade at 11 a.m. Sunday. pikespeakpride.org/event-info

SUNDAY

The little soap box derby cars will go speeding down the the hill on Costilla Street, Wahsatch to El Paso Street, for the 2023 Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby. Drivers ages 7-12 have built their regulation cars and the day's winner qualifies for the International Race in Akron, Ohio. Race time 8:05 a.m. to finish. soapboxderby.org/pikes-peak.aspx