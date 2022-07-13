THURSDAY-SUNDAY
If you missed them in Colorado Springs, Cirque Italia's Water Circus and its 1950s Spectacular is in the Big Top Tent in the Pueblo Mall parking lot, 3429 Dillon Drive, this weekend. Fountains and splashing lighted water add to the performances. Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Tickets: cirqueitalia.com
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The second-highest-money rodeo in the country after the National Finals Rodeo, with a million dollars in prize money, is drawing top cowboys to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo/2022 NFR Open at Norris-Penrose Event Center. There's Mutton Bustin,' a Fan Zone filled with activities, wine-tasting garden and, after the rodeo, the Coors Roadhouse Saloon. For 81 years the rodeo is a benefit for all branches of the military. pikespeakorbust.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
They're burning up the drag strip at the Mile-High NHRA Nationals all weekend at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycles, Nitro Show, Jet Cars.Tickets: bandimere.com. More racing: at PPIR in Fountain this weekend, the Colorado Karting Tour, eight classes, ppir.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Well over a century of mining history fills the streets during the three-day Victor Gold Rush Days. Street dances and gold panning, Salida Circus troupe, chainsaw wood carving, mining exhibits, bounce houses, a pancake breakfast and food vendors. Friday chili supper and “Elk Stampede” dance. Music headliners Saturday are those rowdy guys, Tejon Street Corner Thieves. victorcolorado.com/victor-gold-rush-days
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The community is invited to celebrate the Sacred Heart Parish 100th anniversary this weekend. Churches in the parish are Manitou's Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Holy Rosary Chapel in Cascade and the celebration site, Sacred Heart Church, 2030 W. Colorado Ave. Food Truck Friday with jazz and tours of the historic church kick off the observance. Special activities and masses each day. Schedules: sacredheartcos.org
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Ormao Dance Company celebrates 30 creative years with three special concerts, Kathryn Mohrman Theater at Colorado College. Choreographers are Julian Barnett, Chung-Fu Chang, Larry Keigwin and KT Nelson. Schedule and ticket information: ormaodance.org
SATURDAY
Walking tours of three Monument Valley Park gardens highlight the 60th anniversary celebration of the Horticultural Art Society, 9 a.m. to noon. Starting point The Heritage Garden, 1117 Glen Ave. Then the Demonstration Garden and the Pinetum. Stories and history, native plant information, kids' activities and music by harpist Marta Taylor and the Colorado Springs Saxophone Quartet. hasgardens.org
SATURDAY
The most amazing drum corps nationwide will compete in Drums Along the Rockies, this year moving to the new Canvas Stadium on the CSU campus in Fort Collins. Multiple seating options. Colorado representative is Denver's Blue Knights. Tickets: ascendperformingarts.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Recognized as one of the "100 best art towns in America," Salida, alongside the river, brings back the Salida Arts Fair post-Covid in Riverside Park. The fair is run by and for the artists and is juried for 80. Hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. On the town's new "pedestrian mall."salidaartsfestival.com
SATURDAY-JULY 23
Continuing 117 years celebrating the rich heritage of the county's agricultural and ranch history, the El Paso County Fair opens Saturday at the Fairgrounds in Calhan. Special theme days include agriculture, Western and Hispanic Heritage, Senior Day, Family Day, Military Appreciation Day and First Responders Heroes Day. Schedule: elpasocountyfair.com