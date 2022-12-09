SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A Super Ultra Mega Con for fans this weekend at Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. Pro wrestling, trivia challenge, tortilla slap, Itashi Anime Auto Show, Kilroy's Workshop, Lee Jack Sparrow, Wolf Star Cosplay and lots more. coloradospringseventcenter.com
SATURDAY
Manitouites will be in their red holiday hats and ready to walk at 6 p.m. in the ninth annual Manitou Christmas Parade along Manitou Avenue from Ruxton Avenue to El Paso Boulevard. Unwrapped toys will be collected by the Marines for Toys for Tots. manitouchristmasparade.com
SATURDAY
Christmas time at the El Paso County Fairgrounds in Calhan with a Country Holiday Fair, 2-7 p.m. Lots of good shopping, a visit with Santa, food and music. Then at 7 p.m. the Calhan Christmas Lights Parade. Gifts collected for the Eastern Plains Community Center for youngsters and families in need. tinyurl.com/58zvtu3d
SATURDAY
The Pikes Peak Roller Derby says farewell to the City Auditorium, its home for over a decade, with "A Christmas Quarrel: Derby Past vs. Derby Future." Holiday costumes encouraged for a fast track night of "heavy hits, fancy footwork and holiday cheer." $10 pre-sale/$15 at the door, children 10 and under free, minors under 12 must be accompanied by adults. Doors 5 p.m., juniors at 6 p.m., game at 7 p.m. pikespeakrollerderby.org
SATURDAY
The men's a capella group with a local 75-year barbershop-style history, America the Beautiful Chorus, presents its Christmas concert "Do You Hear What We Hear?" Special guest Velvet Hills chorus. Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets $15-18, 12 and under free, atbchorus.com
SUNDAY
Join Colorado Springs Police and Shield 616 for a community Holiday on the Hill at Gold Hill Substation, 955 W. Moreno St., 3-5 p.m. Free. Visit with police and see their vehicles. Santa will be there and there are toys to take home. Hot cocoa and s'mores, too. tinyurl.com/pcdu3m47
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A second weekend for a traditional Christmas at the annual Georgetown Christmas Market and its horse-drawn wagon rides, a Santa Lucia procession in the fully decorated village, Victorian carolers and shopping at a European marketplace. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. visitclearcreek.com/events
SUNDAY
The nonprofit community orchestra Pikes Peak Philharmonic continues its season of "Our Favorite Things" at 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts. Selections range from Beethoven to Leroy Anderson's "The Waltzing Cat," and Spartacus, John Williams' holiday songs and "Skater's Waltz." Tickets $10-$15: pikespeakphil.org/ticketing-venue-info
SUNDAY
Jamal Sarikoki directs the 150-voice First Presbyterian Church choir in Christmas Joy!, the traditional musical presentation at Pikes Peak Center. Included are a commissioned work, "O Holy Night" with orchestra and choir and introducing Sarikoki as soloist. Shows at 2 and 5 p.m., tickets $24-45 at pikespeakcenter.com or at the box office.