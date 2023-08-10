FRIDAY

Party time to "Love the Logs" at the Black Forest Community Center. The fifth annual Biergarten Fundraiser has beer, samples from JAKs Brewing, Goat Patch, Rock Bottom, Black Forest Brewing and Storybook, and music by Wirewood Station, 6:30-9 p.m. Proceeds go to fix up the logs that make up the historic building. $25 and VIP early-entry tickets. eventbrite.com/e/678283633607 Part of the whole Black Forest Festival day with pancake breakfast and outhouse-race parade, too. weareblackforest.com/2023-black-forest-festival-weekend

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Don't expect those opinionated little Cripple Creek donkeys to move out of the street as you drive through. It's their town, ever since mining days, and this is their weekend for Donkey Derby Days. A celebration for 92 years and there's a group of volunteers that cares for them year round. During Donkey Derby Days there are donkey races, if anyone can convince them to run. There's a street dance, beer garden, pancake breakfast at the fire department, lots of music and vendors. visitcripplecreek.com/event/donkey-derby-days

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

A summer must-visit and experience for 39 years, Loveland's Sculpture in the Park in awesome Benson Sculpture Garden. More than 2,000 sculptures by 160 artists from around the globe. Incredible sculptures, big and little, set against the Rocky Mountains just beyond. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: sculptureinthepark.org

SATURDAY

It's not just the little boys that love playing in the mud. This time for the big girls in the Mud Girl Run, racing through the gooiness at Ram Off-Road Park, 12750 Colorado 94. First wave of runners at 8:30 a.m., last one at 1:30 p.m. Take a change of clothes. Girls ages 7-13 must be accompanied by adult runners. Spectator tickets available. Tickets: mudgirlrun.us/colorado-springs-2023

SATURDAY