FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The mining district comes alive during Victor's Gold Rush Days, packed with mining games, a parade at noon Sunday, live music, food, beer garden, a tractor pull, chainsaw carving, street dances, a pancake breakfast and more. For a schedule: victorcolorado.com/victor-events.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Time for the always exciting Circus of the Night, Fridays and Saturdays for three weekends at 9 p.m. at Millibo. There's "Angels for Elvis" and catch the circus duo "Knotted in Art" among other features. Tickets: themat.org/circus-of-the-night-angels-for-elvis or the box office at 719-465-6321.

SATURDAY

A fun action-movie night of Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick" at Switchbacks' Weidner Field begins at 6 p.m. with family backyard games on the field, music by Jake Loggins Band and, at 8 p.m., the movie. Tickets $10 for adults, $8 children 2-11. A stadium clear-bag policy. tinyurl.com/54ahjyjb

SATURDAY

A Park to Park Summer Family Stroll, 9 to 11 a.m., is Saturday's "Get Out and Get Healthy" with Trails and Open Space Coalition, Hike It Baby and Children's Hospital Colorado. The 2-mile stroll goes from Mid-Shooks Run Park to Patty Jewett along the Shooks Run Trail. Strollers, wagons and kids' bikes all okay. Free registration: tinyurl.com/55pnkrju City Parks sponsors a Family Fun Walk and Community Fair Saturday in Memorial Park. Check in 9 a.m. Register Facebook Family Fun Walk forms.office.com SATURDAY Motorcycles and music make the day and night at the Shield 616 Ride for the Blue and The Long Run. Motorcycle ride from Boot Barn Hall at 10 a.m., police escort to watering holes at Franktown and Sedalia, Tri Lakes and back to Boot Barn. Tickets $35, $25 for passengers at shield616.org/boot-barn-hall-motorcycle-ride. The Eagles tribute Long Run concert and dancing, 7-10 p.m., $49-$79 at Boot Barn. Shield 616 vests presented to CSPD Motor Officers. tinyurl.com/2p88jcu4

SATURDAY

Love those Jeeps? It's Jeep Fest day for fans, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Red Noland Pre-Owned in Motor City. Owners bring their custom vehicles for the Show & Shine. Food trucks and fun activities. RedNolandUsed.com/jeepfest.

SATURDAY

Western author Mike Torreano headlines a Saturday afternoon fundraiser for Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District at 1 p.m., East Library. He has a military background and writes with a focus on American history and the Old West. He will have a book signing after his presentation. Torreano's first mystery was set in South Park. Reservations: friendsofppld.org

SATURDAY

The 2023 US Air Guitar National Champion will be crowned after competition Saturday at Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Those competing won 20 regional city championships as well as the Twitch online champion and defending national champion. Winner here moves on to the Air Guitar World Championships in Finland. Contestants play original and surprise songs and are judged on technical merit, stage presence and "Airness." All guitars invisible. Finals 8 p.m. Tickets: axs.com/events/482079/u-s-air-guitar-national-finals-tickets

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Jazz takes over the mountains including The Winter Park Jazz Festival celebrating its 40th year with Maxwell headlining Saturday and featuring Damien Escobar, Jazz Funk Soul, Paul Taylor and Brothers in Brass. Dave Koz with special guests Candy Dulfer, Eric Dariius and Maysa Leak featured Sunday. playwinterpark.com/jazzfest

SUNDAY

His is a familiar face from TV, movies and stage and Barry Corbin will share a retrospective of his work at 7 p.m. Sunday at Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake. He's an Emmy nominee for "Northern Exposure," was on a special episode of "Yellowstone," and featured in "Lonesome Dove," "9-1-1 Lone Star," "Tulsa King" and hundreds of others. Tickets $55, trilakesarts.org