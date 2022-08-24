FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Music and motorcycles during the Ride for the Blue benefit to provide Shield 616 rifle-rated armor for first responders. A motorcycle ride sponsored by Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle and two nights of Eagles tribute performances by The Long Run at Boot Barn Hall. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Hot Rod Rock & Rumble at Pikes Peak International Raceway in Fountain is a highly anticipated Rockabilly weekend event filled with activities and there's camping. More than 25 bands, a burlesque "racy revue," drag racing and cruising and more. For the packed schedule and tickets: hotrodrock.com
SATURDAY
Cruising the Ave was the weekend entertainment up and down Nevada Avenue during growing-up years for the "Happy Days" generation. It's recreated downtown near Vermijo and Nevada starting at 6 p.m., during the "I Cruised Nevada. Back on the Ave II" cruise event. Shine up your little deuce coupe and come along is the Facebook invitation. Food by Tuns of Fun Hotdogs.
SATURDAY
With future plans as an arts district, historic 1888 Ivywild neighborhood hosts its inaugural Ivywild Garden Art Toure of art-filled gardens. To begin, pick up $10 wrist bands and maps, 9 a.m. ending 2 p.m., at Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St. Children free with adults. Walk or bike to garden sites, which have art, music and garden activities planned. tinyurl.com/22rs3698.
SATURDAY
Lighted lanterns float quietly across the nighttime water at Prospect Lake, carrying special memorials, art, poetry and other special designs. Gates open for the Water Lantern Festival 5-7 p.m. for food trucks, live music and activities. Lanterns designed starting at 6:30 p.m. for the 8-9:30 p.m. lantern launch. Tickets cover the cleanup and to benefit water.org projects around the world. waterlanternfestival.com/coloradosprings.php
SATURDAY
See trolleys that rolled through downtown streets here and in Denver and historic trolleys from elsewhere at the Trolley Museum Free Open House, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2333 Steel Drive. It's the 40th anniversary of the Pikes Peak Historical Street Railroad Foundation. Also here, a retired Pikes Peak Cog Railway car, Rock Island Line Roundhouse, train layouts, police and fire vehicles. (719) 475-9508
SATURDAY
A collector's delight, the Colorado Springs Comic and Toy Con, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on the lower level of Chapel Hills Mall near Dick's Sporting Goods. Visitors invited to Cosplay. Tickets: cospringscomicandtoycon.com
SATURDAY
All about bees at Bear Creek A’Buzz: Annual Honey Harvest & Pollinator Celebration Day. Bear Creek Nature Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $2 per person. communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/nature-center-programs