FRIDAY
The farewell performance conducted by artistic director Deborah Jenkins Teske,"Requiem for the Living" is performed by the Colorado Springs Chorale at First United Methodist Church, 7:30 p.m. With Chamber Orchestra of the Springs. Tickets $25, $10 students. Selections from the Chorale's upcoming D-Day commemoration performance in France in June. cschorale.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Monster Jam roars through Broadmoor World Arena all weekend with a who's who of drivers. Pit Party up close to those huge trucks, 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Competitions 7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: monsterjam.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A two-day Spring Craft & Gift Show opens Saturday with more than 100 local and national vendors. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 W. Lower Gold Camp Road. norrispenrose.com
SATURDAY
One of the favorite quiet mornings in Garden of the Gods, the Motorless Morning with no motor vehicle access, 5 a.m. to noon. A walker's delight; skateboards and longboards also welcome. Visitors can park vehicles at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, Garden of the Gods Trading Post or Rock Ledge Ranch. Early Bird Hike & Bikes upcoming, no skateboards, 5-8 a.m. Wednesdays, May 25, June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 and Sept. 28. gardenofgods.com
SATURDAY
Two weekend community volunteer opportunities: CityServe and Great American Clean-up. COSILoveYou hosts CityServe on two Saturdays, April 30 and May 7, and will draw almost 2,000 volunteers with a wide variety of projects around the area, 9 a.m. to noon. For projects and to sign up: cosiloveyou.com. Great American Clean-up focuses on the Fountain Creek Watershed, parks, trails and roadways, also 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. To volunteer, gacppp.com or email jessicamiller@elpasoco.com. All ages welcome.
SATURDAY
A celebration fundraiser for the people of Ukraine, featuring Ukrainian and American musicians from a wide group of performing arts groups, is 7:30 p.m. at Ent Center for the Arts. Among those featured is Siuzanna Iglidan, who performed with John Legend at the Grammy Awards. Tickets $25-100 at tickets.entcenterforthearts.org
SATURDAY
Hours of tabletop gaming for teens, it's a GameCon Saturday. Presented by organizers at Janitell Junior High School, 7635 Fountain Mesa Road, Fountain. Board games, comic book artists, costume shop, game shop and concessions. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $10 includes lunch. Pre-register gamecon.us
SATURDAY
A National Poetry Month celebration, Hear Here Poetry recognizing National Sexual Awareness Month, 1-3 p.m., KCH Hall behind Penrose Library, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Everything unusual and strange at the Oddity and Bizarre Expo, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. $13, kids 12 and under free. OddityAndBizarreExpo.com.
SUNDAY
A day of cultural celebration at the 38th annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and Car Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Harrison High School Park, 2755 Janitell Road. An always popular car show, along with music, a children's corner, dancing and special food. Admission free and open to the community. Part of the Cinco de Mayo events benefit scholarships. elcincodemayo.org