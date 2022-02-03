10 weekend things to do around Colorado Springs and beyond: Ice Bumper Cars, O'Meallie retrospective and more

Paralympian and Colorado Springs resident John Register will be a special guest at Saturday's Downtown Winter Fest, along with figure skating gold medalist Peggy Fleming and bobsled gold medalist Vonetta Flowers. Presented by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum and Colorado Springs Sports Corp., the event will fete the international games, which kick off Friday and run through Feb. 20. About 5,000 to 7,500 people are expected to attend the free daylong event at the museum.