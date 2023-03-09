FRIDAY

They're on their world tour with their basketball magic and returning to the Broadmoor World Arena at 7 p.m. In the lineup for the Harlem Globetrotters is famous Mesa Ridge graduate Fatima "TNT" Lister (formerly Maddox), No. 18. They'll be playing against the Washington Generals. Tickets $30-$140 plus fees at AXS.com and in person at Pikes Peak Center box office. broadmoorworldarena.com/events/detail/harlem23

FRIDAY

The Story Project, with storytellers from the area, returns after a COVID time delay, 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave. Telling the stories of Pikes Peak, also known as Tava, Sun Mountain and America's Mountain, will be traditional Utah storyteller Larry Cesspooch, Kat Tudor, Andrew Rudin and Cyndi Parr. Presented by Pikes Peak Library District and Smokebrush Foundation. Free. ppld.org/story-project

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

A Pops evening of beloved music by one of the top Grammy winners ever is performed by Colorado Springs Philharmonic in Beyond Imagination: The Music of John Williams, conducted by Thomas Wilson at 7:30 p.m. The Jedi, music of the Olympics and so much more. Tickets $28-$300. tinyurl.com/492f9a39

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

More than 17,000 Sandhill Cranes and hundreds of other migrating birds can be seen in the Monte Vista area this weekend during the breathtaking 40th annual Crane Festival. A viewing and photography delight. For a full schedule of tours, movies, speakers, podcasts and in-person activities. mvcranefest.org

SATURDAY

Colorado Springs turns Irish on Saturday with St. Pat's Bike Rides at 9:30 a.m., a flat 5k downtown, Leprechaun Fun Run at 11 for the kids, and then the noon parade down Tejon Street downtown.csstpats.com

SATURDAY

Casino night in Calhan and it's the Boots in the Park annual fundraiser for the El Paso County Fair and Events Center, 366 10th St. Gaming time, prizes, music, dancing and food including a dessert buffet. 6:30-10 p.m. $40-$300. elpasocountyfair.com/p/events/boots-in-the-park

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The beauty of the annual J. S. Bach Festival is this weekend at First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., starting at 7 p.m. Saturday with members of the American Guild of Organists. Sunday at 3 p.m., a focus on concerti and solo works. Free will offering with a $15 suggested donation. firstchristiancos.org/upcoming-events1.html

SATURDAY

Meet some of the “Unconventional Women of the West,” at 11 a.m., Penrose Library downtown. There's a baseball player, a rustler, an artist, a "Bohemian Rebel," a dancer and actress. A free program. tinyurl.com/569ze2w7

SUNDAY

Hear the Bradley University Chorale in a free concert at 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave. Also featured, Lawrence Free State High School Choir. fumc-cs.org/music--arts