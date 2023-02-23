THURSDAY
The second night for the return of the Ent Center's cabaret club format will feature the contemporary Tiffany Mills Dance Company from New York City, experienced "up close and personal, from tables and seats onstage." Kevin Landis, UCCS Director of Theatre and Dance, says it will "demystify the performance experience, while making it even more spectacular and inclusive." The cabaret club format is complete with drinks and "small bites." 7:30 p.m., $38-48 for single tickets; $115-200 for cabaret tables. tickets.entcenterforthearts.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
So many do-it-yourself projects this weekend at The Springs Home Show, Colorado Springs Event Center. Friday, noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, noon to 6 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. thespringshomeshow.com
SATURDAY
Straight out of Colorado Springs' early history when there were polo fields and classy social events, the Broadmoor Winter Polo Classic returns with a modern look. Top riders from around the country take to their ponies in the tournament starting at 2:30 p.m., gates at 1:30 p.m. at the stadium, Norris Penrose Event Center. Learn all about pony goals and chukkers. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2e42pknf
SATURDAY
In the indoor Event Center at Norris Penrose Event Center, doors at 4:45 p.m., it's Battle MMA 7, fights at 6 p.m., 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. General admission $40, seating limited. Front row tables $100, includes beer, also cage side and table seats second row. tinyurl.com/mpwcp4pp
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
It's the second weekend for the Cripple Creek Ice Festival. Carving competitions, the Battle of the Blade, are Saturday at noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m. Vote for your favorite ice art creation until noon Sunday. The winner, announced at 1 p.m., receives $5,000. visitcripplecreek.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
If you're in Cripple Creek for the Ice Festival, here's an opportunity for a side trip. Newmont Corp., the largest gold mining operation, offers self-guided tours with three tour stops: Cripple Creek Heritage Center, Little Grouse Trailhead and Grassy Valley Mining Overlook. Go to newmont.com or Cripple Creek & Victor Mine Facebook.com.
SATURDAY
Talk about your quirky, it's the nationwide running event Cupid's Undie Run. And yes, all those runners will be clad in their favorite underwear. They'll do some dancing and some drinking first, "jog it out with a mile(ish) run" and then have a huge dance party. It raises money for the genetic disorder NF. Colorado's undie event is in Denver, noon to 4 p.m., starting at Stoney's Bar and Grill, 1111 Lincoln St. $40. my.cupids.org
SUNDAY
Lots of chili pride will be there and you can sample to help find the best at Red Leg Brewing Chili Cook-Off, 2323 Garden of the Gods Road. Warm up on every kind of chili, green and red, beans or not, meat and even vegetarian. Top three chilis win a prize. Tasting and voting 5-7 p.m., winners named at 7:30 p.m. Sample tasting tickets on sale. redlegbrewing.com/event/chili-cook-off
SUNDAY
Come sing hymns and join friends sipping a brew at the always popular Beer & Hymns, 7 p.m., at Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.