THURSDAY

The second night for the return of the Ent Center's cabaret club format will feature the contemporary Tiffany Mills Dance Company from New York City, experienced "up close and personal, from tables and seats onstage." Kevin Landis, UCCS Director of Theatre and Dance, says it will "demystify the performance experience, while making it even more spectacular and inclusive." The cabaret club format is complete with drinks and "small bites." 7:30 p.m., $38-48 for single tickets; $115-200 for cabaret tables. tickets.entcenterforthearts.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

So many do-it-yourself projects this weekend at The Springs Home Show, Colorado Springs Event Center. Friday, noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, noon to 6 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. thespringshomeshow.com

SATURDAY

Straight out of Colorado Springs' early history when there were polo fields and classy social events, the Broadmoor Winter Polo Classic returns with a modern look. Top riders from around the country take to their ponies in the tournament starting at 2:30 p.m., gates at 1:30 p.m. at the stadium, Norris Penrose Event Center. Learn all about pony goals and chukkers. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2e42pknf

SATURDAY

In the indoor Event Center at Norris Penrose Event Center, doors at 4:45 p.m., it's Battle MMA 7, fights at 6 p.m., 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. General admission $40, seating limited. Front row tables $100, includes beer, also cage side and table seats second row. tinyurl.com/mpwcp4pp