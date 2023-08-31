FRIDAY

All those beautiful art butterflies and dragonflies are landing on the lawn of the Colorado Springs Pioneer's Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., and you can see them starting 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. It's the 2023 Flight Grand Reveal and there's an opportunity to meet some of the artists, too, as you stroll through the butterflies. They will be on the lawn until they fly to the DoubleTree Hotel to be auctioned Sept. 23 during the Colorado Springs Rotary Flight Gala and Auction. See the popular petite butterflies, perfect for indoors or your desk, next door to the museum at COPPeR in Plaza of the Rockies. csflight.org

SATURDAY-MONDAY

So many things to do all around the state during Labor Day weekend but two big ones, longtime traditions, are here in the Pikes Peak region. The glorious hot air balloons of the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off are Saturday through Monday in Memorial Park with more than 75 balloons expected to lift off at 7 a.m. all three days. The photogenic balloon glows in the dark are 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. New treats for 2023 include a drone light show. It's all free. The schedule: labordayliftoff.com. The second tradition: Year 49 for the Commonwheel Artists Co-op Festival in Manitou Springs Memorial Park. Always special art, entertainment, food and family activities, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A schedule including parking and shuttles: commonwheel.com/festival.html

SATURDAY-MONDAY

Victor Celebrates the Arts as artists create at locations within 10 miles of the historic area, a plein air tradition for 23 years. The original works will be for sale. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. During Quick Draw Monday, 9 a.m. to noon, they will paint live for judging in Wallace Park, Victor Avenue and 2nd Street. VictorCelebratesTheArts.org And not far away don't miss the mountain troll Rita the Rock Planter.

THURSDAY-MONDAY

For 30 years of Labor Days, this has been the weekend for motorcycle aficionados as they head for Durango and the Four Corners Motorcycle Rally. The spectacular lives-up-to-its-name Million Dollar Highway is calling and there's a poker run, too. Time to check out a custom bike show and check off the wish list test driving the newest bikes. Add to that stunt shows and a big group of competitions. Lots of music, too. fourcornersmotorcyclerally.com

SATURDAY

The roads lead to Westcliffe for "antique, vintage, classic, rat rod and hot rod muscle cars" and the traditional High Altitude Horsepower Car Show. A free treat for car lovers all along Main Street, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the show, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a 2nd Street Block Party. Also, from 11 a.m. to noon, watch the sun through solar telescopes at Smokey Jack Observatory. Other highlights, quilting show and fibre arts. visitwetmountainvalley.com.

SATURDAY-MONDAY

New presenting sponsors continue the 113-year, three-day Legacy of the Trinidad Round-up Rodeo, complete with rodeo action and a parade. Action at the Las Animas County Rodeo Grounds, 155 County Road. A Beauties and Beast Bash and Justin Champagne concert. Rodeo and family activities all weekend. The downtown parade Monday starts at 10 a.m. Rodeo and Bash tickets on eventbrite.com.

SUNDAY

Run, or walk, with the team at the Denver Broncos Fit 7K, starting at Empower Field at Mile High, to Sloan's Lake and back to the stadium, through the tunnel like the players at games and finishing on the 50 yard line. Cheer the players and cheerleaders on before the orange and blue season begins. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. $55 adults, $25 for 10 a.m. Kids Fun Run Start presented by Children's Hospital Colorado (kids 10 and under) denverbroncos.com/fit/7kseries/denver

MONDAY

Help choose the best chili cook from that area during the Fountain Valley Blues and BBQ Festival. Starting off the 53rd annual community event, a pancake breakfast, 7-9 a.m., Labor Day parade down Ohio Avenue and Main Street at 10 a.m. and full Metcalfe Park festival with beer garden, farmers market and the chili competition starting at 11:30 a.m. Sponsors include the City of Fountain and the Chamber of Commerce.

MONDAY

Cheer on a baseball day from the past and you can boo the ump at the Labor Day Vintage Baseball game at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3105 Gateway Road. In 1880s style, the local Camp Creek Cloud Busters and members from the Vintage Base Ball Association play, with first pitch at 1 p.m. Tough rules to follow: "no spittin’, no swearin’, and no gloves." Tickets between $4 and $8, kids 2 and under free.rockledgeranch.com/event/labor-day-vintage-baseball