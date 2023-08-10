FRIDAY
Party time to "Love the Logs" at the Black Forest Community Center. The fifth annual Biergarten Fundraiser has beer, samples from JAKs Brewing, Goat Patch, Rock Bottom, Black Forest Brewing and Storybook, and music by Wirewood Station, 6:30-9 p.m. Proceeds go to fix up the logs that make up the historic building. $25 and VIP early-entry tickets. eventbrite.com/e/678283633607 Part of the whole Black Forest Festival day with pancake breakfast and outhouse-race parade, too. weareblackforest.com/2023-black-forest-festival-weekend
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Don't expect those opinionated little Cripple Creek donkeys to move out of the street as you drive through. It's their town, ever since mining days, and this is their weekend for Donkey Derby Days. A celebration for 92 years and there's a group of volunteers that cares for them year round. During Donkey Derby Days there are donkey races, if anyone can convince them to run. There's a street dance, beer garden, pancake breakfast at the fire department, lots of music and vendors. visitcripplecreek.com/event/donkey-derby-days
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A summer must-visit and experience for 39 years, Loveland's Sculpture in the Park in awesome Benson Sculpture Garden. More than 2,000 sculptures by 160 artists from around the globe. Incredible sculptures, big and little, set against the Rocky Mountains just beyond. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: sculptureinthepark.org
SATURDAY
It's not just the little boys that love playing in the mud. This time for the big girls in the Mud Girl Run, racing through the gooiness at Ram Off-Road Park, 12750 Colorado 94. First wave of runners at 8:30 a.m., last one at 1:30 p.m. Take a change of clothes. Girls ages 7-13 must be accompanied by adult runners. Spectator tickets available. Tickets: mudgirlrun.us/colorado-springs-2023
SATURDAY
Women saluting women with song when the a capella Velvet Hills Chorus sings about Women of Note, the women in history. Also featuring America the Beautiful Chorus, and Velocity, Ember and Free Time Quartets. Ent Center for the Arts, 2-4 p.m. Tickets $15-$20 velvethills.org. Velvet Hills Chorus is a chapter of Sweet Adelines International.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Art in the mountains by more than 100 Colorado artists at the 39th annual Woodland Park Mountain Arts Festival in Memorial Park. There are family activities, art and food booths, caricatures and two days of live music north of the lake. Bring chairs or blankets. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. themountainartists.org/index.php?page=mountain-arts-festival And for those visiting Donkey Derby Days in Cripple Creek, it's the perfect place to stop on your way to or as you head back down Ute Pass.
SATURDAY
While the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum is closed for a long-awaited HVAC system, the exhibits move to an annex next door and the lecture series goes on the road. At 2 p.m. Saturday, Youth Documentary Academy founder Tom Shepard of UCCS presents "Elevating Youth Voices in the Pikes Peak Region" at Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. It's free and includes a history of documentary film. cspm.org
SATURDAY
If you have cans of paint to get rid of there's a Paint Recycling Event this weekend and it goes to Habitat for Humanity Restore from Green Sheen Paint. Drop-off site is Sand Creek High School, 7005 S. Carefree Circle, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Info at Green Sheen Paint on Facebook.
SATURDAY
They'll be dancing in the streets downtown on Saturday during Ormao's Go! Go! Go! Vermijo! at 11:30 a.m. Site specific performances, then they will be at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum for the whole community invited to dance along with the choreographers. ormaodance.org
