THURSDAY-SATURDAY

An opportunity to see and hear the talented young students at Colorado Springs Conservatory: The Conservatory Festival at Ent Center for the Arts. Three days, six performances, students and mentors. Piano and Chamber Concert, 7 p.m. Thursday; jazz and vocal, 7 p.m. Friday; Saturday Showcase, 11 a.m. Saturday; theater, 2 p.m. Saturday; singer/songwriter and recording arts, 5 p.m. Saturday; Festival Finale, seniors and mentors, 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission varies by event. tinyurl.com/23mpsk2s

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

An always popular Black Forest Arts & Crafts Sale, Mother's Day Spring version, at Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road. All the different arts and crafts and tables loaded with culinary goodies. Special decor items for the home. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. facebook.com/BFACG

SATURDAY-JUNE 11

The highly anticipated Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale, a 32-year tradition with 62 juried Colorado artists, opens at Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave. "Art With Heart" opens Saturday, a project of Loveland and Thompson Valley Rotary Clubs to benefit Rotary projects, art scholarships and help for homeless students and families. Artists from across Colorado including these from the Pikes Peak region: Michael Baum and Karen Storm, Manitou Springs; Lisa Hewett, Black Forest; Kathleen Hudson, Ed McKay and show juror Dustin Van Wechel, Colorado Springs. View all the art: governorsartshow.org

FRIDAY

Something extra special during Downtown Partnership's First Friday downtown: Take Back the Power Concert at the powerful Gregg Deal mural on the side of a building at 3 N. Tejon St. For National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, and at the base of the mural the debut of an album by the muralist's band, Dead Pioneers. Free. 5:30-8 p.m. downtowncs.com

SATURDAY

Five free comics for everyone and many more to see and buy at Free Comic Book Day, Escape Velocity Comics, 19 E. Bijou St. It's part of an annual international comics event and there's reading fun for all reading levels. All genres. Local artists will show their work. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 719-578-8847

SATURDAY

A delightful family cultural event, the Japan-America Society of Southern Colorado at Colorado College Children's Day Festival returns post-COVID. Traditional and modern Japanese crafts 10 a.m. to noon, followed at noon by martial arts, dance performance and a fashion show. Children are invited to wear kimonos, yukata or martial arts uniforms. Free. Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave., parking at Robson Arena. japanamerica.org/event-5191979

SATURDAY

It's GameCon time, a whole Saturday of tabletop gaming for students in grades 6-12. Now in its 10th year, GameCon is offered by current and retired educators and includes card games, board games, role playing and miniature war games. Tournaments, cosplay and more. Game time 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Janitell Jr. High School, 7635 Fountain Mesa Road, Fountain. Free tickets at gamecon.info

SATURDAY

Fountain Creek Nature Center Family Fun Day is packed with activities, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Fly fishing's here and learn fly tying and casting fly rods. Make kites, find dinosaur fossils, search for critters in the pond and enjoy puppet shows at activity stations. $5, free to active-duty military families. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yzuh8y9y

SUNDAY

A special musical collaboration as the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Colorado Springs Youth Symphony and Children's Chorale perform side-by-side under the direction of Philharmonic Maestro Josep Caballé-Domenech for "Carmina Burana" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center. Plans are for this partnership to continue in future seasons. Tickets: axs.com/events/477939/carmina-burana-tickets