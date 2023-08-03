SATURDAY

Light your way through the night during "Space Fantasy," the always anticipated and very photogenic 27th Starlight Spectacular through Garden of the Gods. Wear costumes and lights with hundreds of others as you bike a 7-mile trail or walk/run the 5K Garden Loop. Carry a flashlight or wear lights. Festival Zone at 7:30 p.m. before the best glow contest at 8:30 p.m. Runners/walkers start at 9 p.m. Bikes best glow at 10:30 p.m. and start at 11 p.m. The traditional pancakes treat is from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. It's all over, except for the memories, at 12:45 a.m. Benefits Trails and Open Space Coalition. Sign up at starlightspectacular.org.

SATURDAY

The perfect time to try outdoor activities and learn survival skills is at the family Adventure Day, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. try hatchet throwing and archery, turn cowboy with roping and lassoing, learn knot tying, backyard bass fishing, orienteering and geocaching. Those completing activities compete to win prizes. No reservations needed. Free event; parks pass needed for vehicles. cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/CheyenneMountain

SATURDAY

They're the real deal and this is the 20th anniversary. It's Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo and these are the real cowboys from the real ranches doing what they do in real life. Sanctioned by the Working Ranch Cowboys Association and it benefits ranchers and their families. Norris-Penrose Event Center. Gates at 4 p.m., rodeo at 6. After the rodeo there's dancing to The Jason Wulf Band right there in the stadium at 8 p.m. Tickets: tinyurl.com/288pwwhe

SATURDAY

It's all about trucks with a Mexican flair as custom vehicles converge on PPIR in Fountain for Colorado Truck Madness, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drag racing, burnout champions, Mariachi and Mexican music, Micheladas to drink and more. For tickets: ppir.com/event/colorado-truck-madness

SATURDAY

Dancing has been a downtown tradition in Acacia Park since the early days of Colorado Springs. The nonprofit Council of Neighbors and Organizations (CONO) follows history with its fundraising Downtown Hoedown, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, with line-dance lessons, music, barbecue, lawn games and family activities. Tickets $40 for adults, $15 for ages 12 and under. tinyurl.com/3nusn4vd After-hoedown party with music by Countywyde across Tejon Street from the park at Oskar Blues.

SATURDAY

The famed and historic Manitou mineral springs are in the spotlight for Manitou Springs Waterfest, with 45-minute walking tours each half hour from Seven Minute Springs, 2-3:30 p.m. Activities in Mansions Park, 198 Lovers Lane, with familly activities, a picnic and water games. Registration for the walking tours, $25, to benefit the nonprofit Mineral Springs Foundation. tinyurl.com/99eekhb7

SATURDAY

Support Habitat for Humanity of Teller County with top wines, special food and live jazz at Vino & Notes. The 15th annual festival in Woodland Park’s Memorial Park is noon to 8:30 p.m. A beer garden goes until 8:30 p.m. No dogs, please. Tickets: vinoandnotes.com/home/about-vino-notes

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Fun and big bubbles at Millibo Art Theatre with Ice Cream Theatre with Mr. Guffaw's BubbleOrama, Friday and Saturday. Playing with bubbles, guest juggler Christopher Keller and Harely the Wonder Dog and all followed by ice cream sundaes. themat.org/bubbleorama

SUNDAY

The 30th anniversary evening for the Shivers Concert Series offers a full schedule of performances, Inspirational Song and Dance, Packard Hall at Colorado College, 4 p.m., followed by a reception at 5:30 p.m. Included are author Constance Batty, soprano Deborah Anderson, dancer Maria Peterson, Gospel Music Workshop of America, Velvet Hills Chorus. Benefit for the Shivers Fund at Pikes Peak Library District. Tickets $25 online or at the door (cash, check), ppld.org

WEDNESDAY

Kids, and adults, too, love this one. It's Touch a Truck Day in Woodland Park, 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 9. They can climb on all sorts of vehicles, pretend to be first responders, just touch big trucks, and talk to drivers. Firetrucks, a snowplow, dump trucks, a backhoe, ambulance, a school bus and maybe even a car hauler. A free treat from The Resource Exchange. Meadow Wood Sports Complex, 2000 Evergreen Heights. facebook.com/TRETouchATruck