We can still celebrate Pride Month this year, even though it will feel different.
And a good celebration means good music.
That’s where this list of newish songs comes in. Need more ideas? Go to Spotify’s Pride page, which has playlists like one called “Transcend,” featuring “brilliant sounds by transgender, nonbinary and gender-fluid musicians.”
“Bitter” by Fletcher
Warning: This song will get seriously stuck in your head. Pop singer Fletcher created her newest catchy tune while in quarantine. “Bitter” is the perfect thing to play when you want to dance around while also getting out any feelings that, kind of like Fletcher sings, left a bad taste in your mouth.
“Lucky” by Chelsea Cutler
When Chelsea Cutler first sent this song to her manager, she told him it was about her dog. That was a lie. “I wasn’t ready to tell even my closest confidant what I was feeling or who I was loving,” Cutler wrote about the release on social media. When she sings, “How lucky am I? To love somebody like you,” Cutler is talking about someone — a girl, not a dog — she loved. It’s upbeat and minimalist and a simple reminder that we’re lucky to love people.
“You Need to Calm Down” by Taylor Swift
As soon as Swift released the colorful and over-the-top music video for “You Need to Calm Down,” the song became an instant classic. At least on my list.
“Girls” by girl in red
girl in red, the moniker for the indie pop singer Marie Ulven, loves singing about girls. Especially in this song, called, “Girls.” “They’re so pretty it hurts,” she sings. “I’m not talking ‘bout boys. I’m talking ‘bout girls.” If you like her sound, you should also listen to her cover of Maggie Rogers’ “Say It.”
“Sunday” by Joy Oladokun
Oladokun calls her music an “internal struggle between loving Stevie Nicks and Aretha Franklin.” You can hear the struggle and that makes her music unlike others. And it’s wonderful. On “Sunday,” she pleads for someone to “lift me up again.”
“Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves
A song that matches the rainbow flag. This tender, uplifting ballad is perfect when you need a pick-me-up that comes across as believable.
“Young and Alive” by Bazzi
Bazzi delivers a feel-good tune that you wouldn’t mind hearing 10 times in a row.
“Dancing On My own” by Calum Scott
The Pride classic is beautifully covered and toned down by Calum Scott. It might make you feel more forlorn than Robyn’s upbeat version.
“Talia” by King Princess
Mikaela Straus, the musician known as King Princess, has been on the cover of Spotify’s “Alternative Pride” playlist for months. She rose to fame with the song “1950,” about unrequited love, but “Talia” is not one to sleep on.
“First time” by Becca Mancari
Folk artist Becca Mancari released “First Time” in early May, but it’s a song that has been on her mind for quite some time. “I came out years ago, but never really told my story,” Mancari said in a statement. “When touring, people started coming up to me after shows to tell me their own stories of coming out and how hard it was for many of them to do so, I wanted to write a song that not only is my story, but also a story that many others share. her new album.”