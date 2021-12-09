We’ve got a bountiful crop of new Christmas music this season.

Musical acts like The Goo Goo Dolls, John Legend and Ariana Grande have gotten into the gift-giving spirit this year, resulting in a range of new tunes to go along with your holiday traditions. Whether you need tunes for a Christmas party or something to listen to while crying into your hot cocoa, these songs have you covered.

“Merry Christmas” by Ed Sheeran and Elton John

Put these two powerhouse voices together and you get a song that is like a shot of candy cane-infused happiness. This is perfect if you want to dance while decorating your tree. The adorable music video showing cartoon versions of the stars celebrating the season is best paired with your favorite Christmas cookies.

“Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) by Kelly Clarkson

No one is sure how Clarkson casually made a Christmas album in between her talk show and her coaching duties on “The Voice.” Her voice was made for dramatic and dynamic covers of classics like “Last Christmas’’ and “Jingle Bell Rock.” Her originals stand out, too, such as a holiday-style sick burn of a song called “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You).” Clarkson doesn’t need anybody to help hang up her tree or anything under it to have a good time. “You ruined all my favorite things,” Clarkson sings. “But you won’t take Christmas from me.”

“Christmas Without Crying” by Lori McKenna

McKenna is a Nashville songwriter behind some huge country songs like “Girl Crush” and “Humble and Kind.” So you can bet her original Christmas songs aren’t going to be like anything else. Of her five original songs, a stand-out song called ”Christmas Without Crying” honors the tender nostalgia that going home for the holidays can bring up, whether you’re driving by your high school or missing your grandpa. “I feel like we hit on some of the emotions that come with the holidays, the easy feelings and the harder ones,” McKenna said in a statement.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by Ben Rector

This Nashville-based singer-songwriter is a triple threat in terms of holiday music. Rector followed up releases such as “The Thanksgiving Song” and “The Christmas Song” with a new offering called “The Best Is Yet To Come — A Song for the New Year.” Don’t miss his other new release, a funky version of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

“A Hard Year’s Christmas” by Johnnyswim

Johnnyswim, the musical duo made up of husband-and-wife Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez, want to be real about the not-so-cheerful moments of the holiday season with a song called “A Hard Year’s Christmas.” The song, they wrote on Instagram, “came as a sort of whispered reminder that this season isn’t just for the good years, but even more so for the years of hurting and trial, because this is a season of giving, of imagination, of togetherness, and if we make space, of joy.”

“Stretchy Pants” by Carrie Underwood

The country star is showing off her lighter side and her stretchy pants with this jokey tune about making room for holiday feasting. And “Stretchy Pants” is spreading some love. A portion of the proceeds from the song will be donated to The Store, the Nashville-based nonprofit grocery store founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

“It’s Only Christmas Once A Year” by Norah Jones

Here’s another voice that’s essential listening for cozying by the fire. Jones wants you to make an extra effort to see your loved ones on Christmas, since it’s not something that comes around every day.

“Christmas Caller” by Beach Bunny

Even this too-cool-for-school rock band thinks it’s cool to sing about Christmas. Beach Bunny recently dropped their first-ever holiday single, which is about how there’s sometimes just one person you’d wish would call on Christmas.

“Hard Candy Christmas” by Caylee Hammack

The best and saddest Christmas song ever, just my opinion, got a beautiful remake. I’ve long had a soft spot for the holiday blues anthem “Hard Candy Christmas” by Dolly Parton. This cover by Caylee Hammack is an impressively heart-wrenching ode to the Christmas tradition of not letting sorrow bring us way down.

“Christmas Tree Farm” by Taylor Swift

Swift is on a kick of giving her fans everything we could ever want. That continues with a new version of her 2019 festive track “Christmas Tree Farm.” This “old timey version” was recorded alongside an orchestra at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios. It has a more laid-back feel than the original, meaning we have a version of Swift’s Christmas song for any mood, which is maybe the only category of Christmas music needed.