More than a month into Colorado’s response to COVID-19, it appears we still have plenty of time at home ahead of us. Plenty of time to embark on movie marathons. Our proposals:
Antiheroes
The essentials: “Deadpool,” “Drive,” “Kill Bill,” “Ocean’s Eleven,” “The Social Network,” “Taxi Driver,” “There Will Be Blood”
Just when you thought this list was going to feature superheroes, we went with the opposite. You might be relieved to know Deadpool is the sole Marvel representative of mention. We picked seven titles here, one for each weeknight, as we did for most of these categories.
Bill Murray
The essentials: “Ghostbusters,” “Groundhog Day,” “Life Aquatic,” “Lost in Translation,” “Stripes”
We could really use our favorite funny man around now. Though, “Groundhog Day” might be a little too real. Consider closing out with “The Bill Murray Stories,” the Netflix documentary lending a touching glimpse into the man’s life.
Coming of age
The essentials: “Boyhood,” “Easy A,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Lady Bird,” “Moonlight,” “Rushmore,” “The Sandlot”
The best of these reach across generations, connecting with the adolescent and reminding the rest of us where we’ve been. The genre has been top-notch lately considering “Lady Bird” and “Moonlight,” not to mention 2018’s “Eight Grade.”
Cult classics
The essentials: “The Big Lebowski,” “Donnie Darko,” “Fight Club,” “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show”
Nothing like a healthy dose of off-the-wall humor and mind-bending drama. We trust we’re not filling you in on any secrets with the above. Not knowing your speed, we tried to keep the raunch to a minimum. (Sorry, “Evil Dead” and “Pulp Fiction”).
Lady-led
The essentials: “20th Century Women,” “Alien,” “Bridesmaids,” “Black Swan,” “Little Women (2019),” “Mean Girls,” “Juno”
A shame how male-dominated this list is. A fault of ours and/or Hollywood? Anyway, here’s a nod to women who anchor just a handful of the movies we love.
Music
The essentials: “Almost Famous,” “Amazing Grace,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Love and Mercy,” “Notorious,” “Searching for Sugar Man,” “Walk the Line”
For those wondering where their recent favorites are, “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Rocketman,” we’ll argue “Love and Mercy” was a much better biopic from the decade, about the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson. “Searching for Sugar Man” is a can’t-miss documentary available on Netflix. Streaming on Hulu, “Amazing Grace” is an unforgettable celebration of Aretha Franklin.
Pixar
The essentials: “Coco,” “Finding Nemo,” “The Incredibles,” “Inside Out,” “Toy Story,” “Up,” “WALL-E”
We know. Your kids have been having fun and driving you crazy. You all can have fun with Pixar. That’s the magic of Pixar. Seven selections again here — what we think are the best of all 22 titles from the studio. Debate us.
So bad it’s good
The essentials: “Anaconda,” “Bloodsport,” “Fast & Furious,” “Godzilla,” “Obsessed,” “Snakes on a Plane,” “The Happening”
There are a couple of hard questions here — ones we never thought we’d have to face. Which “Fast & Furious?” And which “Godzilla?” We’ll go with the original “F&F,” the one that perfectly set up the mindless saga, and then take the 1998 “Godzilla,” starring a bumbling Matthew Broderick and a beast failed by CGI. Enjoy the best and worst of Beyoncé (“Obsessed”), Sam Jackson (“Snakes”) and Marky Mark (“Happening”).
Spielberg
The essentials: “E.T.,” “The Goonies,” “Jaws,” “Jurassic Park,” “Lincoln,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Saving Private Ryan,”
We can trust the king of blockbusters to transport us from our enclosures. Allow Spielberg to reawaken some of your favorite movie memories.
Sports
The essentials: “Friday Night Lights,” “Hoop Dreams,” “Hoosiers,” “Miracle,” “Moneyball,” “Rocky,” “The Wrestler”
No sports these days, but our favorite sports movies last forever. Again, the above are our favorites. And again, feel free to tell us we’re wrong.