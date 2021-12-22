It kind of feels like stopping by a friend’s house. This friend happens to always have sweet treats and a cup of coffee waiting for you.
Just as expected with any unannounced stop, though, Susan Schenk isn’t always there.
Her cozy corner bakery is only open Friday-Sunday to accommodate Schenk’s other job as a caterer and cook for Temple Shalom. She’s had that gig for more than 20 years, following stints in the newspaper and advertising businesses.
After decades of dreaming about opening something like Simply Delicious Bakery Depot, the timing was finally right, even if in the middle of the pandemic. She opened the bakery in November 2020 in the Middle Shooks Run neighborhood.
“I had always said I would open my own business when everyone else was retiring,” she said.
Peers her age might be retiring, but Schenk has added to her work schedule.
Schenk’s affinity for bakeries goes back to growing up in Chicago, where she and her father would go on occasional weekend searches for the best baked goods.
Her parents both worked in retail, so she’d often prepare dinner for the family. Her love for making food flourished when she moved to Colorado Springs after college. Schenk took all kinds of cooking classes with top chefs in the area.
“I just loved it,” she said. “So I wanted to learn more.”
She started preparing lunches for gatherings at her temple and “just kind of fell into” her current role as the senior program director, caterer and cook.
It usually keeps Schenk plenty busy, but not when the pandemic slowed down gatherings.
That’s when a familiar location became available, a small storefront on North Institute Street formerly occupied by a barber shop.
It’s just a short drive from her house in the Patty Jewett neighborhood and Schenk already knew a future neighbor. On the other end of the building that houses her bakery is Eon’s Studios, a screen printing business owned by her husband, Michael. He’s been there since 1990.
Susan Schenk is also on first-name basis with the building’s other tenants, as well as many longtime friends who live nearby in one direction or another.
She’s seen plenty of those faces, and new ones, over the last year since opening her little bakery. They walk from their houses or nearby parks or with cups in hand from Switchback Coffee Roasters, which has a location just half a mile away.
“It’s really a neighborhood bakery,” she said. “A place like this makes the community feel more vibrant.”
People have come from near and far for Schenk’s variety of sweets, such as baked doughnuts, coffee cakes, cookies, cinnamon rolls, miniature pies or brownies.
She often makes items in honor of her Jewish heritage, such as challah, a soft braided bread, and mandelbrot, which is similar to biscotti.
Her case of treats looks a little different each day depending on what Schenk feels like making. It’s often empty by the end of the weekend. And then it’s time for her to start baking again Somebody has to keep her one-woman-operation going.
“Everything is so time consuming to bake and I’m just one person,” she said. “So I try to make it work.”
She makes it work for a reason.
“I’m just enjoying it,” she said. “It’s a good feeling when I walk in here.”
She thinks her customers feel the same, even if they have to wait for the weekend for one of her sweets.
“It’s a little gem in the neighborhood,” Schenk said. “I’m not trying to be a gold mine.”