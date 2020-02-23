Leadership Pikes Peak has been providing community leadership training since 1976, and each year honors four top alumni who are “building a thriving community through leadership and service.”
The 2020 Community Leadership Awards were announced Feb. 11 at a luncheon at the Marriott.
The top annual award, for the Makepeace Community Trustee who provides “a legacy of consistent community leadership,” went to Ray Nunn, chairman of Nunn Construction. His company has received major construction industry awards, and he has been honored for his philanthropic work. The award is named for former Leadership Pikes Peak Executive Director Mary Lou Makepeace, who was the mayor of Colorado Springs.
Mina Liebert, with Pikes Peak Community Foundation and named by the governor to the board of Great Outdoors Colorado, received the Community Inspiration Leadership Award for her involvement and for “motivating others to be involved members of the community.”
Receiving the Emerging Leader Award as an LPP alumni under age 35 “who positively impacts the community through professional and volunteer efforts” was Bree Shellito, Ent Credit Union.
The Modeling the Way Community Leadership Award, for an LPP alumni “whose leadership in their professional career has motivated their colleagues, friends, family, and/or community members to get involved,” went to Dr. Erik Wallace, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Colorado Springs branch, associate dean.