THROUGH OCT. 13

COLORADO FARM AND ART MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive; farmandartmarket.com.

THROUGH OCT. 28

”PASTEL JOURNEYS: COLORADO SPEAKING TO THE SOUL” EXHIBIT

Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; pikespeakpastel.org.

FRIDAY

FIREFLY RPG

6-9 p.m., Petrie’s Family Games, 7681 N. Union Blvd., free; petriesgames.com/rpg.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

CHUTE NINE

8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill, 9475 Briar Village Point; 264-6161, backeastbarandgrill.com.

SATURDAY

AUTHENTIC INDIAN RECIPES — CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA CLASS

12:30 p.m., 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Call or go online for cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

SUNDAY

FALL HARVEST PIG ROAST

To benefit Colorado Farm and Art Market, 4-7 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $75, $130 per couple. Reservations: tinyurl.com/zy24eu6.

MONDAY

AUTHENTIC INDIAN RECIPES — CHUTNEYS AND CHAI LATTE

11:30 a.m., 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Call or go online for cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

AUTHENTIC INDIAN RECIPES — SPICY

EGGPLANT DIP

1:30 p.m., 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Call or go online for cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

SEPT. 26

AUTHENTIC INDIAN RECIPES — SAFFRON RICE PUDDING (INSTA POT/SLOW COOKER)

12:30 p.m., 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Call or go online for cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

SEPT. 29

AUTHENTIC INDIAN RECIPES — CHICKEN VINDALOO

12:30 p.m., 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Call or go online for cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

OCT. 3

POWER TO PREVENT TYPE 2 DIABETES: HEALTHY CHOICES BRING POWERFUL CHANGES

6-7:45 p.m., UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, 4050 Briargate Parkway, $20. Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.

OCT. 13 AND 14

TECO 33 MODEL TRAIN SHOW — THE ROCK ISLAND RAILROAD

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 14, Chapel Hills Mall Event Center, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $6, $10 for family of two or more, $1 discount for seniors and military, free for accompanied children, 12 and younger and scouts in uniform; tecoshow.org.

OCT. 15

HOW MOVIES MAKE

US CRY: EMOTION

IN WRITING AND SCREENWRITING

With Kevin Ikenberry, 6-8:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y6vqevcj.

OCT. 19

FIREFLY RPG

6-9 p.m., Petrie’s Family Games, 7681 N. Union Blvd., free; petriesgames.com/rpg.

OCT. 27

CHIHUAHUA AND SMALL DOG RESCUE MEET & GREET

For dogs less than 15 pounds, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Petco, 9690 Prominent Point. Check event calendar for changes: chihuahua-smalldogrescue.org.

EMMA CRAWFORD COFFIN RACES

11 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Manitou Springs, free; tinyurl.com/yacp274n.

ONGOING

NAMI THRIVE

CONNECTION

SUPPORT GROUP

Faith-based support group for those who live with mental illness regardless of diagnosis, 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays, Woodmen Valley Chapel, 290 E. Woodmen Road, free; namicoloradosprings.org.

LUNCH BREAK

AL-ANON MEETING

Noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wilson United Methodist Church, 6460 Flying W Ranch Road; 632-0063.

RPG SHOWCASE

6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Petrie’s Family Games, 7681 N. Union Blvd., free; petriesgames.com/rpg.

PIKES PEAK

TOASTMASTERS

6:44 a.m. Wednesdays, National Swimming Pool Association, 4775 Granby Circle; pikespeaktoastmasters.org.

PIKES PEAK

PROFESSIONALS BNI

7:45-9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Comfort Suites, 1055 Kelly Johnson Blvd.; Steve, 649-7031.

