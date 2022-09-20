THURSDAY
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber Sunset Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Bank of Colorado, 1146 InterQuest Parkway, $15-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/4c77z2pe.
SATURDAY
Flight Gala — Live Auction — To benefit the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $100. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2p87bw2n.
TUESDAY
Does Your Logo Suck?! — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
SEPT. 30-OCT. 1
The Long Run — Eagles Tribute Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
OCT. 6
A Night in the Wild West — Food and fun to benefit the YMCA, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $175. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ym44k8ns.
OCT. 7-8
Mark Chesnutt — WireWood Station will open Oct. 7, Exit West will open Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
OCT. 8
Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
OCT. 14
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
OCT. 15
The Petty-Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
OCT. 21
Stone Beat Invasion — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $32-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
OCT. 22
Music for Mental Health — Featuring Lanco to benefit Bryson’s Chase, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29 and up; bootbarnhall.com.
OCT. 22-23
Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 23, Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $5 for ages 13 and older; frmakersmarket.com.
OCT. 28
Those Crazy Nights — Halloween Bash — The ultimate Journey experience, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
OCT. 29
Rush Archives — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
NOV. 8
Community CPR and Basic First Aid Class — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5:30-7 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $20. Registration: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
NOV. 12
Hazel Miller — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
NOV. 18-19
Joys of the Season Holiday Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; joysoftheseasonht.org.
DEC. 3
The Mentally Strong Community Celebration — 4-9 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive; mentallystrong.com/events.
ONGOING
”Cowboys in the Abstract Jungle” — Works by Joe Beavers and Carol Probst, through Tuesday, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
John DeFransesco “Timeless Places” — Through Tuesday, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
Oil Painting Made Easy — 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, through Sept. 29, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $50; trilakesarts.org.
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
