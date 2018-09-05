THROUGH OCT. 13
COLORADO FARM AND ART MARKET
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive; farmandartmarket.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
BRIARFEST
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 8755 Scarborough Drive; see website for schedule of events: briarfest.com.
SEPT. 12
SEVEN KEY TOPICS TO UNDERSTAND
SEVEN YEARS BEFORE RETIREMENT
6-7 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/yaak9cly.
“PASTEL JOURNEYS: COLORADO SPEAKING TO THE SOUL” EXHIBIT
Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Exhibit runs through Oct. 28; pikespeakpastel.org.
SEPT. 15
WOMAN’S STORY MINI-RETREAT: THE DANCE OF GOD
9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Ministry Center, 7665 Assisi Heights, free, donations accepted. Registration: 955-3782.
SEPT. 16
BENEFIT CONCERT HYMN SING
3 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd. Nonperishable food items accepted to benefit Mercy Gate Food Pantry; 598-7013, sunriseumc.com.
SEPT. 21
FIREFLY RPG
6-9 p.m., Petrie’s Family Games, 7681 N. Union Blvd., free; petriesgames.com/rpg.
OCT. 3
POWER TO PREVENT TYPE 2 DIABETES: HEALTHY CHOICES BRING POWERFUL CHANGES
6-7:45 p.m., UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, 4050 Briargate Parkway, $20. Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
OCT. 13 AND 14
TECO 33 MODEL TRAIN SHOW — THE ROCK ISLAND
RAILROAD
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 14, Chapel Hills Mall Event Center, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $6, $10 for family of two or more, $1 discount for seniors and military, free for accompanied children, 12 and younger and scouts in uniform; tecoshow.org.
OCT. 19
FIREFLY RPG
6-9 p.m., Petrie’s Family Games, 7681 N. Union Blvd., free; petriesgames.com/rpg.
OCT. 27
CHIHUAHUA AND SMALL DOG RESCUE MEET & GREET
For dogs less than 15 pounds, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Petco, 9690 Prominent Point. Check event calendar for changes: chihuahua-smalldogrescue.org.
EMMA CRAWFORD COFFIN RACES
11 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Manitou Springs, free; tinyurl.com/yacp274n.
OCT. 30
STAR WARS: REALITY SHIFT RPG
6-9 p.m., Petrie’s Family Games, 7681 N. Union Blvd., free; petriesgames.com/rpg.
ONGOING
NAMI THRIVE
CONNECTION
SUPPORT GROUP
Faith-based support group for those who live with mental illness regardless of diagnosis, 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays, Woodmen Valley Chapel, 290 E. Woodmen Road, free; namicoloradosprings.org.
LUNCH BREAK
AL-ANON MEETING
Noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wilson United Methodist Church, 6460 Flying W Ranch Road; 632-0063.
RPG SHOWCASE
6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Petrie’s Family Games, 7681 N. Union Blvd., free; petriesgames.com/rpg.
PIKES PEAK
TOASTMASTERS
6:44 a.m. Wednesdays, National Swimming Pool Association, 4775 Granby Circle; pikespeaktoastmasters.org.
PIKES PEAK
PROFESSIONALS BNI
7:45-9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Comfort Suites, 1055 Kelly Johnson Blvd.; Steve, 649-7031.
BUSINESS EXCHANGE MEETING
Learn about low-cost group advertising, 8-9 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Falcon Police Building, 7850 Goddard St.; Lisa, 522-1179.
JOULE + ABS INDOOR CYCLING AND AB-
DEFINING WORKOUT
5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Joule Studios, 1238 E. Woodmen Road, go online for cost; joulecolorado.com.
THURSDAY NIGHT
RUN CLUB
6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
