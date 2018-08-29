THROUGH SEPT. 3
DAILY INTERPRETIVE PROGRAMS
Interpretive Talk, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.; Ranger Guided Walk, 11 a.m.; Fossil Learning Lab, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; Hornbek Homestead Tour, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
YOGA HIKES
9-10:30 a.m. Mondays, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
FOSSIL DEMONSTRATION EXCAVATION SITE
10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
ART IN THE PARKS
10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
WILDFLOWER WALKS
9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
THROUGH SEPT. 28
FARMER’S MARKET
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays, Memorial Park, Woodland Park; wpfarmersmarket.com.
7-8 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, $7 vehicle; 687-2366.
WEDNESDAY
WHEELIE WEDNESDAY
Enjoy food trucks, climbing and supporting local business. 5:30 p.m., 205 Pine St., Woodland Park; tinyurl.com/yan963ox.
FRIDAY
GIULIA MILLANTA
5 p.m. Paradox Beer Co., 10 Buffalo Court, Divide; paradoxbeercompany.com.
BRANDON HENDERSON
6-9 p.m., Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park; 687-7587, shiningmountaingolf.com/restaurant.
FRIDAY-SEPT. 30
“ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE”
Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
SATURDAY AND SEPT. 15
PUBLIC SHOOTING
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center, 1805 Teller County Road 81, $10 per person; tcss-co.org.
SATURDAY-MONDAY
VICTOR CELEBRATES THE ARTS
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Victor Elks Lodge, Victor; victorcelebratesthearts.org, 689-5836.
SEPT. 6
MEDICARE 101 CLASS
5:30-7:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free. Registration: 471-2096, 389-8968.
SEPT. 8
WOODLAND MUSIC SERIES
With Chaz Depaolo Band and Hazel Miller Band, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-5284.
SEPT. 21 AND 23
FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR
4 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 3-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
SEPT. 22
FARISH RECREATION AREA WALK
Hosted by the Air Force Academy Outdoor Recreation Center and the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Conference Center, 12005 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. Large-wheeled strollers can complete the courses with difficulty, but wheelchairs are not recommended, free; 591-8193, Amanda Burkhart, 333-4475.
WAGS TO WISHES GALA
To benefit Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, 6-9 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $99. Advance tickets: tinyurl.com/y82aals4.
FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR
7 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 8-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
OCT. 5-NOV. 3
“THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW”
Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
OCT. 6 AND 20
PUBLIC SHOOTING
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center, 1805 Teller County Road 81, $10 per person; tcss-co.org.
OCT. 19 AND 21
FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR
4 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 3-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
OCT. 20
FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR
7 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 8-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
NOV. 3 AND 17
PUBLIC SHOOTING
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center, 1805 Teller County Road 81, $10 per person; tcss-co.org.
NOV. 23 AND 25
FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR
4 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 3-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
NOV. 23-DEC. 24
“MOUNTAIN HOLIDAY: A CHRISTMAS MELODRAMA AND OLIO”
Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
ONGOING
CRIPPLE CREEK PARKS AND RECREATION
Martial arts and archery classes, bible studies, dance classes, English as a second language classes, exercise classes, day care, Girl Scouts, knitting club, roller skating/blading, volley ball and more, Call 689-3514 for details.
GOLD CAMP SHOOTING SPORTS CENTER
Go online for a list of events: tcss-co.org.
TAI CHI
10 a.m. Mondays, Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939; rampart.colibraries.org.
BOOKS AND BABIES STORYTIME
Songs, finger plays and stories, recommended for ages 2 and younger with parent/caregiver, 10-10:20 a.m. Tuesdays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS
7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, Red Cloud Serenity Club, 10400 Ute Pass Ave.; 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road. For a list of other meetings, go to nacolorado.org/meetings.
GENEALOGY TRAINING
Enjoy free genealogy training and find out your family history and family roots, 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 758 Apache Trail, Woodland Park; Jim Olsten, 686-6453.
POT LUCK SUPPER
Supper at 6 p.m., music starts 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road, Florissant. Bring a dish or donation; 748-0358.
STORYTIME @ WPPL
Songs, finger plays and stories, recommended for ages 3 and older, 10:05-10:45 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
STORY TIME
Stories, songs and finger plays, recommended for ages 3 and older, 10-10:45 a.m. Fridays, Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939; rampart.colibraries.org.
TAI CHI FOR ARTHRITIS
10 a.m. Fridays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
TAI CHI SUN STYLE
11 a.m. Fridays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
LEGO CLUB @ WPPL
All day Fridays, Woodland Park Public Library, Children’s Craft Room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
SENIOR CENTER PANCAKE BREAKFAST
8-11 a.m. third Saturdays, Woodland Park Senior Center, southeast corner of Pine Street and Lake Avenue, Woodland Park, $8, $2 for ages 6 and younger; 687-3877.
To list an event taking place in the 80813, 80814, 80816, 80860, 80863 and 80866 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For regional events, go to coloradosprings.com.