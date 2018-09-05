THROUGH SEPT. 28
FARMER’S MARKET
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays, Memorial Park, Woodland Park; wpfarmersmarket.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 30
“ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE”
Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
THURSDAY
LUNCH AND LEARN
Millennials, Gen Xers and Boomers: syngergistic strategies for your business, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $25; Registration: 687-9885, tinyurl.com/ycyp72n5.
SATURDAY
WOODLAND PARK SENIOR "CRUISE ABOVE THE CLOUDS" PANCAKE BREAKFAST
7-11 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center, southeast corner of Pine Street and Lake Avenue, Woodland Park, $8, $2 for ages 6 and younger; 687-3877.
SISTER FRIENDS
Sharing the Journey - Connecting Christian Community, 9:45-11:45 a.m., Heritage Center, 9283 Highway 6, Cripple Creek. Open to all women, free; 650-8311, coprayndp@yahoo.com.
VICTORS ELK EVENT
With Victor Pack Burro Racers and their Burros, food for sale and more, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Victors Elks Lodge, Victor; 689-2974.
WOODLAND MUSIC SERIES: NUTHIN' BUT BLUES
With Chaz Depaolo Band and Hazel Miller Band, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, free; 687-5284.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
CRUISE ABOVE THE CLOUDS
Woodland Park and Cripple Creek. Go to cruiseabovetheclouds.com for information..
SUNDAY
MOVIE HOUSE MUSIC SUPERVALUE PACKAGE
Concert featuring Golden Age songs and acoustic guitar of Gus Meza, 2:30-4 p.m., Gold Hill Theatres, 515 W. Midland Ave, Woodland Park. $16 includes concert, movie ticket for any time and one beer, wine or soft drink; $10 for concert and drink only; 687-2210, woodlandmusicseries.org.
NEW DAY AT DAYBREAK - A CAPITAL CAMPAIGN EVENT
To benefit DayBreak, 5:30 p.m.9, Swiss Chalet Restaurant, 19263 US Highway 24, Woodland Park, $150. Reservations: 331-3640, paula@daybreakadp.com.
SEPT. 15
PUBLIC SHOOTING
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center, 1805 Teller County Road 81, $10 per person; tcss-co.org.
SEPT. 15 AND 16
"MT. PISGAH SPEAKS" HISTORIC CEMETERY TOUR
9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 16, tours depart by trolley about every 30 minutes and last about 90 minutes, Cripple Creek District Museum, 5th and Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $10. Advance registration suggested: 1-303-921-6329, mtpisgahspeaks@outlook.com.
21ST ANNUAL ROCKY MOUNTAIN OKTOBERFEST PLUS
German food and beverages, vendors, games, music and more, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., $6, $5 for seniors and military, free for 20 and younger; tinyurl.com/ycgfw7xp.
SEPT. 21 AND 23
FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR
4 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 3-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
SEPT. 22
FARISH RECREATION AREA WALK
Hosted by the Air Force Academy Outdoor Recreation Center and the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Conference Center, 12005 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. Large-wheeled strollers can complete the courses with difficulty, but wheelchairs are not recommended, free; 591-8193, Amanda Burkhart, 333-4475.
WAGS TO WISHES GALA
To benefit Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, 6-9 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $99. Advance tickets: tinyurl.com/y82aals4.
FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR
7 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 8-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
OCT. 5-NOV. 3
“THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW”
Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
OCT. 6 AND 20
PUBLIC SHOOTING
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center, 1805 Teller County Road 81, $10 per person; tcss-co.org.
OCT. 19 AND 21
FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR
4 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 3-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
OCT. 20
FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR
7 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 8-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
NOV. 3 AND 17
PUBLIC SHOOTING
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center, 1805 Teller County Road 81, $10 per person; tcss-co.org.
NOV. 23 AND 25
FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR
4 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 3-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
NOV. 23-DEC. 24
“MOUNTAIN HOLIDAY: A CHRISTMAS MELODRAMA AND OLIO”
Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
NOV. 24
FULL MOON FEEDING TOUR
7 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 8-11. Reservations: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
ONGOING
CRIPPLE CREEK PARKS AND RECREATION
Martial arts and archery classes, bible studies, dance classes, English as a second language classes, exercise classes, day care, Girl Scouts, knitting club, roller skating/blading, volley ball and more, Call 689-3514 for details.
GOLD CAMP SHOOTING SPORTS CENTER
Go online for a list of events: tcss-co.org.
TAI CHI
10 a.m. Mondays, Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939; rampart.colibraries.org.
BOOKS AND BABIES STORYTIME
Songs, finger plays and stories, recommended for ages 2 and younger with parent/caregiver, 10-10:20 a.m. Tuesdays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS
7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, Red Cloud Serenity Club, 10400 Ute Pass Ave.; 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road. For a list of other meetings, go to nacolorado.org/meetings.
GENEALOGY TRAINING
Enjoy free genealogy training and find out your family history and family roots, 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 758 Apache Trail, Woodland Park; Jim Olsten, 686-6453.
POT LUCK SUPPER
Supper at 6 p.m., music starts 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road, Florissant. Bring a dish or donation; 748-0358.
STORYTIME @ WPPL
Songs, finger plays and stories, recommended for ages 3 and older, 10:05-10:45 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
STORY TIME
Stories, songs and finger plays, recommended for ages 3 and older, 10-10:45 a.m. Fridays, Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939; rampart.colibraries.org.
TAI CHI FOR ARTHRITIS
10 a.m. Fridays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
TAI CHI SUN STYLE
11 a.m. Fridays, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
LEGO CLUB @ WPPL
All day Fridays, Woodland Park Public Library, Children’s Craft Room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281, rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
