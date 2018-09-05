THROUGH SEPT. 30
PUBLIC SKATE
Noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays, Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $4 admission, $3 skate rental; broadmoorworldarena.com.
SATURDAY
HONEY HARVEST EXTRACTION
DEMONSTRATION
10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, free. Reservations: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
MONDAY-SEPT. 16
MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEK AT CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOO
9 a.m.-5 p.m., with last admission at 4 p.m., 50 percent off normal admission base prices for all active-duty, veteran and retired military personnel and their dependents living in the same household, with valid ID. See all details at cmzoo.org/military.
TUESDAY
BUZZ WITH THE
B’S NETWORKING BREAKFAST
7:30-9 a.m., Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $13-$16. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y7mype9t.
TUESDAY AND SEPT. 12
VOLUNTEER
ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION LEADER TRAINING
12:30-5:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road; Contact Paula at 719-520-6745 or bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
SEPT. 13
SIGNATURE CHEFS AUCTION
To benefit March of Dimes, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Reservations: signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.
PARTIES FOR PARKS
See what’s new in your local parts, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road.
SEPT. 14
ARCHTOP EDDY
6:30-8:30 p.m., Sacred Grounds Coffee, 1801 Cheyenne Road; 475-0888.
SEPT. 15
PAWTOBERFEST
To benefit Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, kids 12 and under free, youth ages 13-17 $30, adult $50. Pre-registration: secure.qgiv.com/event/931895.
KIDS’ SATURDAY LUNCH AND LEARN
For ages 6-11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., $10-$15, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $3 per person, including adults and siblings. Reservations: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
GLITTER INTO GOLD
To benefit Wrestle Like a Girl, 6-10 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., go online for ticket prices. Reservations: 581-7112, wrestlelikeagirl.org.
SEPT. 18
COLORADO SPRINGS HISPANIC BUSINESS COUNCIL SEPTEMBER LUNCHEON
11 a.m.-1 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, $20. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y9vf7yby.
SEPT. 19
NATURE EXPLORERS: SCALY OR SLIMY? REPTILES AND
AMPHIBIANS
For ages 4-5 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $3 per person, including adults and siblings. Reservations: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
AIKEN AUDUBON MONTHLY PROGRAM
7 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, free. Reservations: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
SEPT. 21
GOLDEN BOOT GALA
To benefit The Home Front Cares, 5:30 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Advance tickets: thehomefrontcares.org.
SEPT. 24
WWE LIVE
7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $15 and up; 477-2100, worldarena.com.
SEPT. 27
LITTLE WONDERS: GREAT GASSHOPPERS
For ages 2 and 3, 9-10:15 a.m. and 1-2:15 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $3 per person, including adults and siblings. Reservations: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
FUNDRAISING GALA AND SILENT AUCTION
To benefit Life Network, 5:30-9 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, donations accepted. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.
SEPT. 30
GOLDEN LOTUS FOUNDATION ASIAN CUISINE COOKING CLASS
1-3 p.m. 2985 Shoreham Circle, $35. Call for menu. Registration: Cynthia Aki, 271-5050, cynthia.chung@juno.com.
OCT. 14
CASTING CROWS
FEATURING I AM THEY
7 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $23-$78. Advance tickets: broadmoorworldarena.com.
