Dear Ken: We have a 2,500-square-foot house and want to put in an attic fan. What should we look for and what are the things we should know? — Tim
Answer: This is a wonderful system for our area. The thin air here cools very quickly after the sun goes down. An attic fan will pull great gobs of it into the living space through open windows and doors and push it out through the attic. That not only cools the house, but it also drives the day’s hot air out of the attic and charges it with cooler air — which can lower the temperature in your bedrooms.
There are two basic styles of these whole house fans: direct drive and belt driven. The latter design sets the motor off to one side, so it’s somewhat quieter than the direct drive scheme, where the motor sits right on top of the fan blades. Choose a model whose labeled CFM (cubic feet per minute of air throughput) will accommodate a home the size of yours.
Also, you’ll need to check your attic vents. If there aren’t enough openings to the outside, the fan will labor and run less efficiently. Check the installation instructions to see what that requirement is for your particular fan. Don’t just count on those little soffit vents that sit under the eaves — half the time they’re blocked up anyway. You may find that you’ll have to add a couple of extra turbine or gable vents to provide enough discharge points for that exhausted air.
The electrical requirements for a whole house fan are a little daunting. Fan manufacturers usually insist on a dedicated circuit, which is pretty hard to find in most attics. So pick an installer who has electrical expertise and the proper credentials.
There is a subtle hazard associated with these fans. They can sometimes pull fumes through your gas water heater into the living space of your house if they run long enough. This is a pretty rare phenomenon, but you can avoid it altogether by installing a one-hour timer to the fan instead of a regular on-off switch; if you fall asleep while it’s running, it will switch itself off. Besides, the maximum cooling benefit for both the house and the attic from your whole house fan usually takes place in about 20 minutes. So running it longer simply wastes electricity.
Dear Ken: The space between the panes of several of my windows is fogged up. How do we get it fixed? — Alan
Answer: Unfortunately, there is no reliable way to repair them. When your insulated windows were built, the manufacturer probably injected some super-dry air between the panes. Our high- altitude sun breaks down the seals around the glass, allowing ambient moisture to leak in, which then condenses. The good news is that the energy efficiency of the unit is essentially unaffected, but the bad news is that it has to be replaced. If it’s the movable part of your window, you can save money by hauling it to the shop yourself. Here’s a stopgap: A friend of mine applied gray window tinting film over a foggy window pane, and the condensation virtually disappeared.
Dear Ken: One of my toilets overflows and runs all the time. Can I handle this on my own? — Sally
Answer: Rather than trying to tweak and adjust aging and stuck floats and valves, why not replace them? There are several systems available to rehab your toilet. The one I like (and preferred, incidentally, by landlords, who have neither time nor money to waste)is the FluidMaster system. For about $15, you can replace both the flapper and fill valves. There are adapters and fittings for virtually every brand and fixture configuration, and no special tools are required.
Dear readers: A safety concern came to my attention this week. The steel cover on your circuit breaker panel is a vital component of the electrical system. It’s more than just a shield to keep you from getting a shock — it’s there to hold the breakers tightly against the main bus. That’s the aluminum bar that distributes current from the power company throughout the box. If your cover is missing screws or they aren’t tight enough, you’re risking overheating and maybe an arc-caused fire inside the box.
This precaution is particularly important if your panel is a Federal Pacific (FPE) model. This is an older-style system, popular in the 50’s and 60’s, whose breakers can be problematic. If yours is an FPE model, check to make sure that none of the breakers is loose and that the cover is on extra tight. If you have any qualms about the system, contact an electrician. Check cpsc.gov for more information on this now-obsolete system. Eventually these older panels should be replaced or rebuilt.
Moon is a home inspector in the Pikes Peak region. Visit aroundthehouse.com.