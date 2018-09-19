The lawsuits and public pressure made it clear: The Army had a problem.
In August, it reversed its decision to expel dozens of immigrant recruits who were seeking expedited citizenship by serving in the U.S. military.
But days before, on Aug. 13, a military intelligence unit asked attorneys to scrutinize its completed security screening packets for admissions of potential crimes by immigrant recruits, according to an email obtained by The Washington Post.
The email is written in a who, what, when, where, why format. The “why” says: “[Immigrant recruits] are currently suing the federal government claiming they were wrongfully discharged from the Army.”
Critics say the request appears to be retribution for lawsuits that helped overturn dozens of dismissals, and was intended to legitimize a process beset with legal and bureaucratic problems blamed internally for draining resources.
“Instead of a good-faith attempt to give due process, it’s done in bad faith,” Margaret Stock, a retired Army officer and immigration attorney, told The Post.
The Pentagon acknowledged the email but said the request was not designed to discharge immigrant recruits or charge them with crimes.
Air Force Maj. Carla Gleason, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said in a statement that “the request for personnel to assist in the review was to ensure we were following federal guidelines and to ensure the packages were complete and accurate given the ongoing MAVNI litigation.”
The Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest program, or MAVNI, promises expedited citizenship for badly needed language and medical skills.
More than 10,400 immigrants entered the force through the program since 2009, when it was implemented by Stock. It was shuttered last year.
An unknown number of recruits and Reservists have been kicked out after their enlistment because of problems in their counterintelligence screening process.