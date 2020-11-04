An armed man believed to be involved in a road-rage incident was shot and killed by Colorado Springs police officers outside a Fort Carson entrance early Wednesday, police said.
The gunfire came after a chase down Highway 115 that ended at a north Fort Carson gate near a housing area.
Police received a call around 4:45 a.m. about a verbal altercation in a Safeway parking lot off South Academy Boulevard near Colorado 115.
When officers arrived one of the vehicles was gone and the driver of the other vehicle said they were the victim in a road rage incident involving a gun, police spokeswoman Natashia Kerr said.
Officers located the other vehicle and chased it down Colorado 115, Kerr said. The vehicle left the highway and came to a dead end at Fort Carson Gate 2.
The suspect got out of his vehicle holding a gun, Kerr said. Two officers shot at the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.
Kerr did not say where the suspect, whose name has not been release, was hit or by how many bullets.
The two officers have been placed on administrative, which is routine whenever deadly force is used. The shooting will be investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office as a neutral agency as is typical in Colorado to avoid conflict of interest.
Fort Carson Gate 2 entrance will be closed Wednesday during the investigation and is expected to reopen Thursday, Fort Carson tweeted.
This is a developing story.